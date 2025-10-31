J.D. Vance and the antisemitic 'Nick Fuentes Wing'
Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, fittingly held on Halloween, Ezra addresses the alarming rise of antisemitism within America's 'conservative' movement.
Many over 50 may not know Nick Fuentes, an online figure prominent on TikTok. My experience on TikTok, aiming to understand anti-American propaganda, revealed its algorithm often shows content from Russia, Iran, China, and Hamas, where figures like Fuentes thrive.
Fuentes, a neo-Nazi provocateur in his twenties, supports Stalin and Democrats, opposes Trump, and blames Jews and Black people. He also admires Hitler, denies the Holocaust's extent, and boasted about sabotaging Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA before Kirk's assassination.
Tucker Carlson, who has also adopted anti-Christian Zionist views, recently conducted a surprisingly gentle interview with Fuentes, who even mentioned celebrating Stalin's birthday, a detail Carlson overlooked. This contrasts sharply with his harsh interview of Ted Cruz.
Carlson, now attacking allies and conservatives, revises history and hosts historians who villainize Churchill. His astonishing alliance with Fuentes—despite Carlson's greater intelligence—suggests they aim to normalize each other.
The Tucker-Fuentes collaboration spotlights the "woke right" phenomenon, prompting questions about conservative tolerance for this radical fringe. Will the right, like the left before its Democratic losses, embrace figures like Fuentes, Tucker, and Candace Owens, despite their questionable conservative alignment, adopting a "no enemies to the right" policy?
Witnessing J.D. Vance's Q&A at a Turning Point USA event, Ezra initially believed Vance was sacrificing his wife's religion to appease the antisemitic and anti-Israel "Nick Fuentes wing." His public discussion about his desire for his wife to become Christian seemed an intimate detail, which Ezra interpreted as a deflection tactic.
Antisemitism, as Harvey Rudiger noted, isn't just about money or hatred. It's a unique belief that Jews are a "cosmic barrier to heaven," and their removal would solve all problems.
Vance called Ezra's comment "anti-Christian bigotry," which Ezra accepted as a personal explanation but rejected as anti-Christian. The Rebel News publisher then questioned if Vance considered Tucker Carlson "anti-Christian."
Perplexed by Vance's lack of rebuttal to these problematic questions, Ezra sent him three direct questions: Do you believe Jews or Judaism persecute Christians? Is Israel a threat to Christianity in the Middle East? And do you truly believe Israel controls other US presidents, and if so, which ones?
Ezra hopes he misinterpreted Vance’s other remarks, fearing he's appeasing an "insatiable racist movement" and urged him to deny it.
GUEST: Lorne Gunter, Senior Political Columnist on Danielle Smith's Alberta facing a potential general strike.
Cheryl Webber commented 2025-10-31 20:43:55 -0400 FlagEzra, I think Vance’s answer on his family’s religious dynamics was very honest and one of the reasons he may well go on to be #48. Preceding that comment however, you may missed it, he and Usha were both non-believers. That, I think, is an important context to his comment and raw honesty. He is not asking Usha to abandon her previously existing beliefs.
Cheryl Webber commented 2025-10-31 20:36:27 -0400 FlagI love Tucker, no matter who he interviews. If I don’t want to watch, I don’t. I feel the same about Ezra and his show. I think Tucker wants to platform controversial points of view, and in doing so, he clipped the wings of that young insecure and inexperienced young man Fuentes. I was left with the foregoing impression of Fuentes. In addition, I saw Fuentes as a weak, misguided and honestly a sad little boy who feels rejected. However, Fuentes TikTok videos are shocking! And just this side of dangerous. It is possible that getting some more mainstream attention will bring Fuentes off the radical side. Have you noticed the most damaged people are the loudest radicals? Deplatforming the damaged doesn’t work though. They have to go farther to get that attention. Having said all this, Fuentes is filling the right wing radical dangerous phenotype. We haven’t heard much about right wing violence of late – only the left are murderous assassination culture seeking radicals (same as the 1960’s). Fuentes is taking that space, which tells me there’s probably some money incentive to do so. Who pays? Use your imagination.
Jeff Campbell commented 2025-10-31 20:30:23 -0400 FlagEzra, Are you going after Alex Jones too for his association with Nick Fuentes as he’s also been on Infowars?
Paul Scofield commented 2025-10-31 20:18:06 -0400 FlagStarting a show responding to some dope on TikToc is a bit like citing Wikipedia to prove a serious point. No worries with JD sacrificing anyone to appease the antisemites on the Right. Carlson appears to have sailed off a short pier with a very long dive. I think, his demise is more due to the fact that he is not as smart as he thinks he is — thereby making some poorly thought out choices and comments — and is being paid a well-deserved and sustained visit by Karma, rather than rabid antisemitism.