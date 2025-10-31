J.D. Vance and the antisemitic 'Nick Fuentes Wing'

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, fittingly held on Halloween, Ezra addresses the alarming rise of antisemitism within America's 'conservative' movement.

Many over 50 may not know Nick Fuentes, an online figure prominent on TikTok. My experience on TikTok, aiming to understand anti-American propaganda, revealed its algorithm often shows content from Russia, Iran, China, and Hamas, where figures like Fuentes thrive.

Fuentes, a neo-Nazi provocateur in his twenties, supports Stalin and Democrats, opposes Trump, and blames Jews and Black people. He also admires Hitler, denies the Holocaust's extent, and boasted about sabotaging Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA before Kirk's assassination.

Tucker Carlson, who has also adopted anti-Christian Zionist views, recently conducted a surprisingly gentle interview with Fuentes, who even mentioned celebrating Stalin's birthday, a detail Carlson overlooked. This contrasts sharply with his harsh interview of Ted Cruz.

Carlson, now attacking allies and conservatives, revises history and hosts historians who villainize Churchill. His astonishing alliance with Fuentes—despite Carlson's greater intelligence—suggests they aim to normalize each other.

The Tucker-Fuentes collaboration spotlights the "woke right" phenomenon, prompting questions about conservative tolerance for this radical fringe. Will the right, like the left before its Democratic losses, embrace figures like Fuentes, Tucker, and Candace Owens, despite their questionable conservative alignment, adopting a "no enemies to the right" policy?

Witnessing J.D. Vance's Q&A at a Turning Point USA event, Ezra initially believed Vance was sacrificing his wife's religion to appease the antisemitic and anti-Israel "Nick Fuentes wing." His public discussion about his desire for his wife to become Christian seemed an intimate detail, which Ezra interpreted as a deflection tactic.

Antisemitism, as Harvey Rudiger noted, isn't just about money or hatred. It's a unique belief that Jews are a "cosmic barrier to heaven," and their removal would solve all problems.

Vance called Ezra's comment "anti-Christian bigotry," which Ezra accepted as a personal explanation but rejected as anti-Christian. The Rebel News publisher then questioned if Vance considered Tucker Carlson "anti-Christian."

Perplexed by Vance's lack of rebuttal to these problematic questions, Ezra sent him three direct questions: Do you believe Jews or Judaism persecute Christians? Is Israel a threat to Christianity in the Middle East? And do you truly believe Israel controls other US presidents, and if so, which ones?

Ezra hopes he misinterpreted Vance’s other remarks, fearing he's appeasing an "insatiable racist movement" and urged him to deny it.

GUEST: Lorne Gunter, Senior Political Columnist on Danielle Smith's Alberta facing a potential general strike.