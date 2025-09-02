U.K. police arrest comedian over 'mean tweets'

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, U.K. police arrested comedian Graham Linehan for "mean tweets." This raises questions about free speech in a country that increasingly resembles a "panopticon," where surveillance is constant.

Drawing parallels to the Soviet Union, where fear of authority led to self-censorship, Ezra highlights how modern technology intensifies this pervasive monitoring. Linehan's arrest, under suspicion of stirring up hatred based on sexual orientation (though the law doesn't mention transgender status, which his tweets addressed), exemplifies this.

The incident follows Linehan's outspoken criticism of transgenderism, similar to J.K. Rowling. His arrest in London, after returning from America, included a bail condition to stop tweeting, raising concerns about police overreach and censorship.

The situation has garnered international attention, with figures like Elon Musk and Donald Trump commenting on U.K. free speech issues. There are growing calls for U.S. intervention from some Brits.

Public discontent is rising, evident in large-scale protests against government policies. A major free speech rally, led by Tommy Robinson, is planned for September 13, where the author will be speaking, hoping to contribute to regaining freedom in the United Kingdom.

GUEST: Keean Bexte of Juno News on his criminal probe for reporting on a Liberal candidate.