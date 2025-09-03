Poilievre tackles the immigration crisis — blames Liberals, corporate elites

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Pierre Poilievre advocates for fewer temporary foreign workers, contrasting with Mark Carney's desire for more.

Ezra recently attended two Conservative Party news conferences: one on crime and "Castle Law" self-defense, the other on temporary foreign workers.

On Wednesday, he questioned Poilievre on using his platform to "name and shame" companies that prioritize foreign labor over Canadian workers.

While Ezra acknowledges Poilievre's good ideas, he doubts their passage into law given the current parliamentary landscape. He believes some on the left might oppose temporary foreign workers due to concerns for Canadian workers.

The purpose of temporary foreign workers has shifted from addressing specific labour shortages to undercutting Canadian wages, which he considers "near slave labor." He suggests that "shaming and naming" abuses within the system could lead to change.

Ezra believes companies should not be allowed to exclusively hire foreign workers to undercut Canadians, arguing it harms young Canadians and customer service. He suggests a consumer boycott could make companies internalize these costs.

Ezra calls the issue a "moral battle," condemning the preference for foreign indentured workers over Canadians. He highlights an official Canadian government website listing thousands of jobs, from psychiatrists (up to $400,000) to menial labor, for foreigners, effectively allowing them to "buy their way in."

GUEST: Michelle Rempel Garner, the Conservative immigration critic, talks immigration reform.