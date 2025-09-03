Poilievre tackles the immigration crisis — blames Liberals, corporate elites
Poilievre wants to tackle mass immigration, starting with fewer temporary foreign workers.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Pierre Poilievre advocates for fewer temporary foreign workers, contrasting with Mark Carney's desire for more.
Ezra recently attended two Conservative Party news conferences: one on crime and "Castle Law" self-defense, the other on temporary foreign workers.
On Wednesday, he questioned Poilievre on using his platform to "name and shame" companies that prioritize foreign labor over Canadian workers.
While Ezra acknowledges Poilievre's good ideas, he doubts their passage into law given the current parliamentary landscape. He believes some on the left might oppose temporary foreign workers due to concerns for Canadian workers.
The purpose of temporary foreign workers has shifted from addressing specific labour shortages to undercutting Canadian wages, which he considers "near slave labor." He suggests that "shaming and naming" abuses within the system could lead to change.
Ezra believes companies should not be allowed to exclusively hire foreign workers to undercut Canadians, arguing it harms young Canadians and customer service. He suggests a consumer boycott could make companies internalize these costs.
Ezra calls the issue a "moral battle," condemning the preference for foreign indentured workers over Canadians. He highlights an official Canadian government website listing thousands of jobs, from psychiatrists (up to $400,000) to menial labor, for foreigners, effectively allowing them to "buy their way in."
GUEST: Michelle Rempel Garner, the Conservative immigration critic, talks immigration reform.
COMMENTS
Susan Ashbrook commented 2025-09-03 20:51:56 -0400 FlagGreat show Ezra! I’m already boycotting Tim’s and Burger King and am willing to add any other businesses that rely on TFWs… just let me know who they are. This has effected the employability of some members of my family and it needs to end. As for Mark Carney, just because mega corps want to have an endless supply of cheap labour, doesn’t mean you have to give it to them… just ’cause they asked! Make them prove it… beyond a shadow of a doubt. Enough is ENOUGH!
susan gerbes commented 2025-09-03 20:22:43 -0400 FlagI love the picture associated with the front of this article….Carnage putting his hands to PP….and PP’s face tells me he is thinking….‘get your hands off me you slimy little thug…..’
susan gerbes commented 2025-09-03 20:21:17 -0400 Flagname and shame those companies that focus on TFWs??? start with the CBC….