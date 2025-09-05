Liberals, media allies deceive Canadians on looming economic recession

Canada's economy is struggling, with a per capita recession hidden by mass immigration.

Ezra Levant
  |   September 05, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Canada's economy is struggling, with a per capita recession hidden by mass immigration. Will the Carney government intervene?

While Canada’s overall GDP continues to grow, due to millions of new migrants, individual Canadians are getting poorer. This economic deception, enabled by the media, allows the government to avoid addressing the true state of the economy.

The influx of immigrants, primarily low-skilled workers, family reunifications, and those falsely claiming refugee status, strains social services and depresses wages. 

Youth unemployment is rising to its highest point in decades, and the temporary foreign worker program is criticized for undercutting Canadian workers.

Government solutions, such as the Finance Minister's call to "reinvent" the economy with AI, are seen as out-of-touch and ineffective. 

Past attempts at diversification, like the costly Trans Mountain pipeline, have largely failed, leaving Canada overly reliant on the U.S. market. 

Even international observers note Canada's economic mismanagement.

The media is accused of complicity in this deception, dismissing complaints as "racist" rather than reporting on the per capita recession. There's a growing sentiment of public frustration, with even some provincial leaders calling for immigration reform.

Should the Liberals finally get their act together, will it indeed be too late?

GUEST: CFIB's National Affairs Director, Christina Santini, on Temporary Foreign Workers and August job losses.

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.