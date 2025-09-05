Liberals, media allies deceive Canadians on looming economic recession

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Canada's economy is struggling, with a per capita recession hidden by mass immigration. Will the Carney government intervene?

While Canada’s overall GDP continues to grow, due to millions of new migrants, individual Canadians are getting poorer. This economic deception, enabled by the media, allows the government to avoid addressing the true state of the economy.

The influx of immigrants, primarily low-skilled workers, family reunifications, and those falsely claiming refugee status, strains social services and depresses wages.

Youth unemployment is rising to its highest point in decades, and the temporary foreign worker program is criticized for undercutting Canadian workers.

Government solutions, such as the Finance Minister's call to "reinvent" the economy with AI, are seen as out-of-touch and ineffective.

Past attempts at diversification, like the costly Trans Mountain pipeline, have largely failed, leaving Canada overly reliant on the U.S. market.

Even international observers note Canada's economic mismanagement.

The media is accused of complicity in this deception, dismissing complaints as "racist" rather than reporting on the per capita recession. There's a growing sentiment of public frustration, with even some provincial leaders calling for immigration reform.

Should the Liberals finally get their act together, will it indeed be too late?

GUEST: CFIB's National Affairs Director, Christina Santini, on Temporary Foreign Workers and August job losses.