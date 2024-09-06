Russians allegedly set up $10 million conservative YouTube channel

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, two Russians are accused of setting up a $10 million YouTube channel featuring conservative talent.

A couple days ago, the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI claimed unnamed Russian citizens want to set up a media company in the United States, under Russian control.

The shocking document released by the Department of Justice alleges Tenet Media recruited conservative talent, paying them upwards of $100,000 a video. The fact that Russia wants to influence American discourse is not all that surprising.

EXCLUSIVE: @Timcast first interview about the DOJ/Tenet Media indictment and his own Kamala Harris lawsuit pic.twitter.com/wVkPj7etKw — The Ben Shapiro Show (@BenShapiroShow) September 6, 2024

The company announced Thursday they're shuttering operations amid the Department of Justice investigation. It was run by a Lauren Chen, a young woman from Montreal, and her husband Liam, who have since relocated to Tennessee.

According to the document, one commentator was paid $400,000 per month and received a $100,000 signing bonus. Whereas commentator two received $100,000 per video.

Tim Poole, Benny Johnson and Dave Rubin, also associated with Tenet Media, have put out statements on X, formerly Twitter, saying they had no idea that the money was from Russia.