Hundreds of thousands rally for free speech in Brazil with support of Elon Musk and X

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Levant hosts from Sao Paulo, Brazil to report on the largest freedom rally he's ever seen.

A kind of civil war is happening in the South American nation. It's not really violent yet, but it feels like it could go that way.

On the one hand, you have there authoritarian President Lula, and his right hand man, a crusading judge, Alexandre de Moraes. The latter has censored and silenced critics of his partner in crime.

'We love Elon Musk!': Brazilians praise Musk at massive free speech rally



Rallygoers thanked Musk for preserving freedom of speech on X despite other social media platforms giving into Brazil's authoritarian censorship laws.



Rebel News is in Sao Paulo, Brazil, covering one of… pic.twitter.com/yf6QzKJXk0 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 8, 2024

Moraes does this through the censorship of dissenting views on social media. He also has secret trials of political figures, journalists and Twitter influencers. They've been suspended and deleted.

I'm sure he's doing that to the other social media companies too, like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. But the only reason we know about this censorship is because Elon Musk bought Twitter, renamed it X, and made it a true free speech platform.

It's not a censorship platform under Musk's ownership. He refused to capitulate to the tirades of power-hungry tyrants.