Hundreds of thousands rally for free speech in Brazil with support of Elon Musk and X

  • Rebel News
  • September 09, 2024
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant ShowLevant hosts from Sao Paulo, Brazil to report on the largest freedom rally he's ever seen. 

A kind of civil war is happening in the South American nation. It's not really violent yet, but it feels like it could go that way.

On the one hand, you have there authoritarian President Lula, and his right hand man, a crusading judge, Alexandre de Moraes. The latter has censored and silenced critics of his partner in crime. 

Moraes does this through the censorship of dissenting views on social media. He also has secret trials of political figures, journalists and Twitter influencers. They've been suspended and deleted.

I'm sure he's doing that to the other social media companies too, like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. But the only reason we know about this censorship is because Elon Musk bought Twitter, renamed it X, and made it a true free speech platform.

It's not a censorship platform under Musk's ownership. He refused to capitulate to the tirades of power-hungry tyrants.

News Analysis Censorship Canada Brazil Rebel Field Reports Free Speech
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.