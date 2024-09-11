Canada has learned nothing from 9/11 about Islamic extremism, open borders immigration

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, it’s September 11th, the terrible anniversary of the worst terrorist attack in history.

On this day in 2001, Osama bin Laden and Al Qaeda terrorists killed thousands of Americans. They hijacked four commercial airliners, packed with civilians, and careened the jets, kamikaze style, into targets.

The first two were the enormous World Trade Center towers in New York City; the next one was aimed at the Pentagon. The last hijacked plane managed to learn what was going on, and had a rebellion against the hijackers — it crashed into a field in Pennsylvania. The presumed target was the U.S. Congress building.

It’s hard to believe that ominous day in 2001 is almost a quarter of a century ago. And in many ways, we’ve learned nothing from it — everything that went wrong that day, all of the trends that combined in a terrible perfect storm are all worse.

The acceptance of Islamic extremism; open borders immigration; politically correct prohibitions about talking about different cultures.

Well, people have had enough. Even the Conservative Party, which is usually terrified to talk about immigration, is talking about immigration, at least a tiny bit.

A Leger poll found 65% believe the Government of Canada will admit too many immigrants. Only 20% think it will admit the right amount.

A majority of Canadians also believe the current immigration rates are contributing to the housing crisis (78%), to stresses on health care services (76%) and that Canada’s immigration policy is too generous (72%).

Another 64% are also not confident that the Government of Canada is thoroughly screening immigrants from the Middle East. The other 36% are deluded.

Yeah, we’ve learned nothing from 9/11.