EZRA LEVANT: Let's honour Charlie Kirk by remaining peaceful
Ezra posits that the assassin(s) targeted Charlie to halt his progress, dispirit his followers, and instill fear.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reflects on the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a devout Christian and freedom-loving American.
Charlie’s assassination is shocking due to his calm nature and willingness to engage with those who disagreed with him.
Ezra posits that the assassin(s) targeted Kirk to halt his progress, dispirit his followers, and instill fear. At 31, Charlie was a diligent, intelligent, and effective leader who attracted millions of young voters to the Republican Party.
Ezra advises Charlie’s supporters to intensify efforts and share the burden, rather than succumbing to demoralization. Despite the natural fear from a "professional assassination," Ezra stresses increased caution while maintaining strong attendance.
Many view Charlie as a martyr, urging remembrance of his life, replication of his qualities, and transforming sadness into resolve. Ezra notes Charlie's widespread impact.
Ezra, the Rebel News' commander, vows to intensify his peaceful activism following the assassination.
COMMENTS
-
Paul Scofield commented 2025-09-11 22:38:59 -0400 FlagBest current info is that this is someone in their early-to-mid 20s, armed with a 30.06 bolt action (left behind in a wooded area) which anyone with a modicum of training and a medium-priced scope could hit a target at 400 yards or less. The shot came from a roof overlooking the podium area, eerily reminiscent of Butler (PA) shooter Thomas Crooks. That said, I would say that this is likely a copycat assassination, rather than a professional hit — little difference that makes to the Kirk family.
I’d say many of my fellow citizens are outraged. Somewhere along the following continum: 1) Grieving his death; 2) Praying for his family; 3) Honoring his memory and 4) Avenging his assassination. FWIW.
-
-
Jerry Purvis commented 2025-09-11 22:13:55 -0400 FlagThe murder of Charlie Kirk might become our “Spartacus moment” when thousands of patriotic American men and women stand up to murderous thugs and shout “I am Charlie Kirk!” New leaders will arise because this battle is just beginning. And may our Lord comfort the Kirk family during this time of sorrow.
-
Michel Martin commented 2025-09-11 22:12:24 -0400 FlagWhat happened to Charlie is awful and will mark history forever. But by trying to shut him down they awoke thousands of little Charlies with a renewed zeal for the truth, the family and the faith. Rest my friend and see you soon!
Major (ret) Michel Martin, CD
-
Jane Vandervliet commented 2025-09-11 20:58:21 -0400‘Do not repay anyone evil for evil. Be careful to do what is right in the eyes of everybody. If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone. Do not take revenge, my friends, but leave room for God’s wrath; for it is written: “It is mine to avenge; I will repay,” says the Lord. …..Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.’ from Romans 12 The Bible.
I was so glad Christians in the USA followed this advice after Mr. Kirk’s murder. God bless and keep his people in his care.