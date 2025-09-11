EZRA LEVANT: Let's honour Charlie Kirk by remaining peaceful

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reflects on the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a devout Christian and freedom-loving American.

Charlie’s assassination is shocking due to his calm nature and willingness to engage with those who disagreed with him.

Ezra posits that the assassin(s) targeted Kirk to halt his progress, dispirit his followers, and instill fear. At 31, Charlie was a diligent, intelligent, and effective leader who attracted millions of young voters to the Republican Party.

Ezra advises Charlie’s supporters to intensify efforts and share the burden, rather than succumbing to demoralization. Despite the natural fear from a "professional assassination," Ezra stresses increased caution while maintaining strong attendance.

Many view Charlie as a martyr, urging remembrance of his life, replication of his qualities, and transforming sadness into resolve. Ezra notes Charlie's widespread impact.

Ezra, the Rebel News' commander, vows to intensify his peaceful activism following the assassination.