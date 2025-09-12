Hundreds attend Charlie Kirk vigil in London, England

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reports from London on Charlie Kirk's assassination and a Tommy Robinson rally scheduled for tomorrow.

Today in London, England, six to seven hundred people gathered to remember Charlie Kirk, a man known for his belief in democratic debate rather than suppression. The shock surrounding his murder, especially given his involvement in the democratic process, is palpable.

Charlie, who embodied "America First," previously visited the United Kingdom to share his views on topics like socialism, mass immigration, and the Islamification of the public square. However, he was fundamentally an American focused on America.

The arrest of a purported trans activist as the killer further highlights the left's disturbing embrace of violence.

Ezra contrasts that belief with a BLM Marxist student at Oxford, who debated Kirk and later celebrated his murder.

Tomorrow, Tommy Robinson is holding what could be the largest rally in British history. The previous record was during the Gulf War, when approximately 750,000 people protested the military effort.

There's a chance the freedom rally will meet or even exceed that number. Even if it's only a tenth of that, it will be a massive rejection of the UK's political establishment and their enablers in the "regime media."

(Sometimes these legacy media outlets snobbishly look down on citizen journalists, but so what? Citizen journalists are getting hundreds of thousands, if not millions of views.)