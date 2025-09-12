Hundreds attend Charlie Kirk vigil in London, England
Charlie, who embodied 'America First,' previously visited the U.K. to engage in open debate.
Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reports from London on Charlie Kirk's assassination and a Tommy Robinson rally scheduled for tomorrow.
Today in London, England, six to seven hundred people gathered to remember Charlie Kirk, a man known for his belief in democratic debate rather than suppression. The shock surrounding his murder, especially given his involvement in the democratic process, is palpable.
Charlie, who embodied "America First," previously visited the United Kingdom to share his views on topics like socialism, mass immigration, and the Islamification of the public square. However, he was fundamentally an American focused on America.
The arrest of a purported trans activist as the killer further highlights the left's disturbing embrace of violence.
Ezra contrasts that belief with a BLM Marxist student at Oxford, who debated Kirk and later celebrated his murder.
Tomorrow, Tommy Robinson is holding what could be the largest rally in British history. The previous record was during the Gulf War, when approximately 750,000 people protested the military effort.
There's a chance the freedom rally will meet or even exceed that number. Even if it's only a tenth of that, it will be a massive rejection of the UK's political establishment and their enablers in the "regime media."
(Sometimes these legacy media outlets snobbishly look down on citizen journalists, but so what? Citizen journalists are getting hundreds of thousands, if not millions of views.)
COMMENTS
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-09-12 21:03:32 -0400 FlagHow wonderful that Charlie Kirk has had such a world wide effect. It’s why Satan had him killed. But God will make good come of this terrible murder. Remember to pray for Charlie’s wife and children. May they be comforted and protected. Leftists are such hateful and vengeful people. But vengeance belongs to God and will he EVER repay!
Crude Sausage commented 2025-09-12 20:39:53 -0400 FlagI am glad to see Avi interview “Young Bob.” He is wonderful.
Crude Sausage commented 2025-09-12 20:38:37 -0400 FlagI had no idea that the person he debated rejoiced in his death. He is yet another reminder that we have been way too nice to our “liberal” opponents. I no longer have any tolerance for these people. I had already lost most of it when they tried to take Trump down last summer, but this rids me of whatever interest I might have still had of being in their company. May they all suffer long, dreadful deaths.
Joe Harris commented 2025-09-12 20:22:41 -0400 FlagI am surprised but also very happy to see there are those in England that actually are paying attention and also morn and care about Charlie Kirk and his mission to represent God and His principles. May Charlies Martyrdom be used by God a 100 fold and spread the truth even farther and world wide. May we all keep his family in prayer and stand for the truth.