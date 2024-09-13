ABC News rigs presidential debate against Republican Candidate Donald Trump

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a longform discussion with the Senior Editor of Breitbart News on the Trump-Harris debate, and Biden's continual mental decline.

There's a phrase, the October surprise, which means something that happens in the last few weeks that might jolt the campaign. Americans have had quite a few number of surprises in the last month or two.

"Voting starts already in a few days, with some of the ballots already going out," said Joel Pollak. "So I don't think 53 days are as dramatic as they once were."

“Why hasn’t she done it?” Trump nails Harris over election promises when she is already in control as Vice-President. pic.twitter.com/Tg9wklXzlt — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 11, 2024

Addressing the elephant in the room: Donald Trump faced an assassination attempt. An inch over, and God forbid the bullet would have killed him.

Additionally, incumbent president, Joe Biden, was simply removed as the leadership candidate. Vice President Kamala Harris was anointed. There was no public process.

"We have an election season now, no longer an election day," Pollak continued. "Election day is really just a deadline and kind of antiquated ritual, I suppose for those of us who think that elections involve going somewhere to vote."

'Clearly this was home field advantage for Kamala Harris': ABC debate moderators draw criticism



Critics were quick to point out ABC moderators' repeated 'fact checks' of Donald Trump's claims and lack of pushback against Kamala Harris.



During last night's special livestream… pic.twitter.com/xIuhA7RwaS — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 11, 2024

Meanwhile, the ABC News debate this past week was rigged against Trump. "There's no other way to put it," Pollak said. "When the moderators interjected, by my count, seven times, to fact check Trump and never once interjected to fact check Kamala Harris, it's not because Kamala Harris never told lies or misstated the facts," he added.

"There were many cases in which she referred to hoaxes, completely debunked claims, and the moderators said nothing. So it looks very much like the debate was rigged against Trump. And that's not an overreach to say that," said the Breitbart Senior Editor.

"I think that ABC News deliberately made the debate harder for Trump," Pollak noted. "That's not to say Trump couldn't have done better. I think he could have had a better debate, but he was up against not just his Democratic rival, but the two moderators as well."