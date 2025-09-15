‘Unite the Kingdom’ rallies hundreds of thousands against mass immigration

The crowds are larger and more diverse, undeterred by risks or media accusations of racism.

Ezra Levant
  |   September 15, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, "Unite the Kingdom" was the largest British political rally in a generation, if not ever. Estimates range from 110,000 to 500,000 attendees, with some suggesting numbers closer to the 750,000 at the anti-Gulf War rally. 

Unlike past movements, this was entirely grassroots, lacking establishment support, political backing, or regime media coverage.

Elon Musk joined via video stream for an 18-minute Q&A with Tommy Robinson, electrifying the crowd. The rally's logistical success, with numerous porta-potties and large TV monitors, marked a significant improvement from previous events. It's remarkable, considering Tommy Robinson was recently in solitary confinement.

Tommy's message hasn't changed in over a decade; what has shifted is the UK's landscape. His previously controversial stances are now adopted by mainstream figures like Nigel Farage, illustrating the Overton window's shift. 

This was a true grassroots protest, defying expectations that imprisonment and defamation would silence Tommy. The crowds are larger and more diverse, undeterred by risks or media accusations of racism.

While Canada faces similar issues with mass migration, the UK's lack of a mainstream political party addressing these concerns drives the energy towards grassroots movements like this rally.

The mainstream media's attempts to smear Tommy and the march are failing, pushing people towards citizen journalists and independent outlets like Rebel News

  • Matt Abrahams
    commented 2025-09-15 22:18:54 -0400 Flag
    Ezra, the sole purpose of a microphone stand is to hold the microphone so that you don’t have to.
  • Darlene Cooper
    commented 2025-09-15 21:21:04 -0400 Flag
    I thought that there was supposed to be a similar rally in Canada that day.