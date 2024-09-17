Liberals lose another stronghold, call on subsidized media to attack Conservatives

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Justin Trudeau loses two byelections, and badly. Now his colleagues think censoring the media will save the Liberal Party from utter ruin.

After an unsurprising loss in a Manitoba NDP stronghold, the Trudeau government lost another key riding in central Canada. This time, in Montreal of all places.

LaSalle-Emard-Verdun, once held by former finance minister and prime minister, Paul Martin, is the latest casualty for the struggling Liberals trying to steer the murky waters ahead. The Montreal seat opened up when former justice minister David Lametti left politics.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau already faced calls from party faithful to resign as leader after unexpectedly losing Toronto-St. Paul’s to the Conservatives in a tight byelection this past June.

Elections Canada reported all 187 polls early Tuesday, showing the Bloc Quebecois won the seat only 248 votes ahead of the Liberals. In third, the New Democrats finished 374 votes back for second. But for all intents and purposes, the Liberals were run out of the district.

Liberal House leader Karina Gould calls Poilievre a "fraudster" and "immature" for his call to axe the carbon tax and defund CBC "in a time of disinformation."



The Trudeau Liberals currently trail the Poilievre Conservatives by 20 points in polls.https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/aEnzMJj0sU — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 16, 2024

As parliament resumed Monday, Liberal House Leader Karina Gould, who's really one of the palace guards, had a media scrum. She proceeded to call him a "bully" and "fraudster". Worse yet, she urged subsidized media to scrutinize the Conservative Party.

“Make sure we are holding [Pierre Poilievre' to account, to ensure he faces the proper scrutiny, because as Canadians get closer and closer to an election he has to answer those tough questions,” said Gould.

“Instead of answering legitimate questions from journalists – that’s his job – what does he do to journalists?” she added. “He attacks them. This is not something done by a responsible leader.”

MP Gould offered no examples, reported Blacklock's Reporter. Poilievre has proposed to repeal media subsidies and cut the CBC’s $1.4 billion annual parliamentary grant.

Poilievre battles it out with Trudeau by immediately calling for a carbon tax election as Parliament returns for the fall sitting of the House of Commons.https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/biYeR3YzyS — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 16, 2024

GUEST: Rodrigo Constantino, a Brazilian commentator, on the nation's massive demonstration against censorship and Elon's fight for free speech.