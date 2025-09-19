Patriots unite in Calgary to celebrate 10 years of Rebel News

Rebel News celebrates in Cowtown, featuring 'rockstar' Tamara Lich.

Ezra Levant
  September 19, 2025

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra updates from Calgary, where freedom reigns.

Yesterday, Rebel News celebrated its 10th anniversary in Cowtown with a dinner and reception, featuring a surprise performance from “rockstar” Tamara Lich.

Before flying home tomorrow, Ezra attends the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms dinner for freedom-loving patriots.

Ezra also discussed citizen journalism at the annual We Unify conference. He emphasized their coverage at the Canadian truckers' protest, Dutch farmers' rebellion, and Tommy Robinson's U.K. rally.

