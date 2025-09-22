Mark Carney betrayed Canada, Israel by recognizing Palestine

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Mark Carney’s recognition of Palestine has sparked controversy, contradicting previous conditions set by Parliament and Carney himself.

In July, Canada's Prime Minister stated that his government would not recognize a Palestinian state until demilitarization, Hamas's removal, democratic reforms, and hostage release.

Carney betrayed Canadians and himself by releasing a press statement on a Sunday, just before the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, to avoid questioning. This decision was made without consultation, a vote, or a mandate.

Ezra questioned the meaning of this recognition given Palestine's lack of defined borders, capital, constitution, or clear leadership. It remains divided between the PLO-controlled West Bank and Hamas-controlled Gaza, a terror group which seeks Israel's destruction.

Carney’s Palestine announcement breaks his promise not to reward terrorists



Without a vote or mandate, and without consultation, Carney recognized Palestine on the eve of Rosh Hashanah.



Mark Carney, the prime minister, just announced that Canada recognizes the State of… pic.twitter.com/sO35TtC5Ft — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 21, 2025

The recognition is largely seen as a political maneuver for domestic consumption in Canada, the U.K., and Australia, aimed at appealing to a growing Muslim immigrant population, particularly in Canada where the Muslim population has quadrupled.

This move, without actual power to create a state, is viewed as a symbolic win for Hamas and is predicted to increase antisemitism and violence in Canada.

Anti-Jewish hate crimes have skyrocketed since October 7, 2023, when Hamas invaded southern Israel and killed more than 1,200 Jews. The terror group held hundreds more hostage, including eight Canadians.

Ezra also covers the ongoing "Ostrichgate" story in British Columbia, where authorities are attempting to cull 400 healthy ostriches at a farm, sparking outrage over property rights, government overreach, and questionable science (reminiscent of COVID-era policies).

Rebel News has been covering the story extensively, revealing details about the companies involved and the unfolding events, including police presence and alleged sabotage attempts. The story has resonated with many due to its non-partisan appeal regarding healthy animals, scientific freedom, and government accountability.

GUEST: CCFR’s Tracey Wilson on leaked audio of Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree candidly admitting the upcoming Liberal gun grab won’t work.