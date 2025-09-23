Carney flounders at the UN as Canada heads for dire straits
Carney praised Canada as a superpower, yet he delivered only jargon; no results.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, topics ranging from the UN, Prime Minister Mark Carney, and ostrich culls are discussed.
At the UN, elevators and escalators were reportedly shut off while Donald Trump was present, which the host called a "security threat." The teleprompter also failed during Trump's speech, but he continued without it.
The show then focused on Carney's speech at the Council for Foreign Relations. The host criticized Carney for his "rules-based global system" rhetoric, particularly regarding Israel and his past stance on the "trucker convoy," where he reportedly suggested freezing bank accounts.
Carney's claims about Canada's economic strength, mineral wealth, and AI superpower status were also questioned, with Ezra suggesting these statements were not true. His "duck speaking" was highlighted as meaningless jargon.
Ezra also challenged Carney's assertion of removing federal barriers to inter-provincial trade, as oil and gas pipelines remain blocked. He then disputes Carney's claim of doubling defense spending by 2030, stating it's primarily a reclassification of existing funds.
Lastly, the Prime Minister's proposals for Canadian soldiers to disarm Hamas in Gaza were deemed unrealistic and contradictory.
The program also covered a controversial situation in British Columbia where hundreds of ostriches, recovered from avian flu, were ordered to be culled by the Canada Food Inspection Agency. This decision was criticized as lacking scientific basis and common sense, drawing parallels to COVID-era mandates. Rebel News reporters were on site covering the story.
