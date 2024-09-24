Canadian law enforcement cheerleads for Team Trans

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By David Menzies SUBMIT YOUR TIP! Are you a concerned parent? Or an unfairly disadvantaged athlete? If you'd like to let us know about a troubling situation or incident involving inappropriate behaviour by a "trans" man or woman, please click here to submit an anonymous tip. SUBMIT YOUR TIP!

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, David Menzies discusses whether transgenders are a protected class in Canada, and if law enforcement are indeed cheerleaders for Team Trans.

Is it actually a crime to offend transgenders? No, I do not exaggerate.

I was out for a walk on a day that took a turn for the worse. Two York Regional Police cruisers were parked outside a neighbour’s home, staking me out for the crime of reporting on the radical trans movement.

I was served with a Summons to Appear next month in a Guelph courtroom. This was due to none other than Ash Davis, a biological man who plays rugby against real women and frequently injures them.

The likes of Davis now weaponize law enforcement and the courts to get their way. They even target reporters for simply practicing journalism.

The summons states verbatim: “Ash Davis says he/she has reasonable grounds to fear and does fear that you will cause personal injury or will damage the property of Ash Davis, or will commit an offence under Section 162.1 of the Criminal Code on account of a threat made on or about the 22nd day of July, 2023 and the 26th day of August, 2023 at the Town of Fergus in the words or to the effect following, that is to say: Unwanted contact and broadcasting information.”

A criminal conviction under Section 162.1 of the Criminal Code could mean I spend up to five years in prison for publishing an "intimate image" of Davis without his consent.

I know what you’re thinking, folks: Did Rebel News capture and publish a nude image of hun? No we did not.

For more than a year now, we have covered the the Davis story because somebody had to. The mainstream media frequently cowers to the radical transgender movement.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, methinks video footage is worth a million. Let’s check out the video from “on or about” the 22nd of July 2023 in which I allegedly caused personal injury and/or property damage to this gender-bender:

As far as I’m concerned, the only person who was assaulted that day was Yours Truly.

GUEST: True North's Sue Ann Levy discusses Toronto District School Board's controversial field trip to an anti-Israel protest.