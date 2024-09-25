Trudeau pushes globalist propaganda during Stephen Colbert interview

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra covers Trudeau's visit to the United Nations General Assembly from the streets of New York.

The prime minister stopped by The Late Night with Stephen Colbert earlier this week to pump out pasteurized, homogenized political talking points that very few agree with.

I suppose he past was a comedian, once upon a time. But I think it's far more accurate to say Colbert has been a political activist who sometimes tells jokes, as opposed to a comedian who sometimes gets political.

'I'm going to be a Pfizer salesman. They're paying the bills. I'm going to dance for the cash.' The host's love for Anthony Fauci can only be described as fellatio.

During his interview with Trudeau, it was likely that no one else was in the room. Had there been an audience, he likely would have been booed. Trudeau can't step outside in Canada without being heckled and jeered by ordinary people. He is universally detested.

Stephen Colbert calls Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre "Canada's Trump" as he discusses the "far right" with Justin Trudeau. The PM acknowledges people are suffering after nine years of his regime, and that's why his opponents want an election.https://t.co/vD78U502Po pic.twitter.com/ufgkj945B4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 24, 2024

One of the reasons he loves going on foreign junkets, including to New York, is to get away from Canadians. "Canada is the best country in the world," he said. "Everyone focuses on the land, but really Canada's about the people."

"I really encourage you to come up and see more than just for the maple sirup and mountains," Trudeau told Colbert.

The late night host proceeded to call Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre "Canada's Trump" during a discussion on the "far right". The prime minister acknowledged people are suffering after nine years of his regime, and that's why his opponents want an election.

Face it folks: the Colbert interview was a measly attempt to prop up a globalist. Trudeau is losing the public perception battle against Poilievre, so give him softballs for 15 minutes.