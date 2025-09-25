Carney revives Trudeau's censorship regime to silence dissent
Rebel News will likely be among the first targeted by this law.
Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, the Carney Liberals plan to reintroduce Trudeau's censorship Bill C-63, the Online Harms Act.
This bill proposed life in prison for "hate," 24-hour social media takedowns, and prosecution for posts. It would have also created three censorship agencies, allowing preemptive restraining orders, house arrest, and firearm seizure based on anticipated hateful speech.
Ezra was disappointed that no MPs challenged Minister Steven Guilbeault, a convicted Greenpeace criminal, when he announced the bill's revival at a Heritage Committee meeting.
This follows Ezra’s court appearance Wednesday against Trudeau’s federal regulation of journalists and the journalism license, which Carney is continuing. We likely lose without the support of civil liberties and journalism groups.
Organizations like the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, which once defended free speech for all, now appear unwilling to support conservative voices.
Prime Minister Mark Carney, a seemingly boring banker, is as radical as Trudeau and appears to be deliberately provoking the U.S. and Donald Trump by reintroducing this censorship bill. This action could rekindle our ongoing trade war, which Carney might exploit to blame Trump for a Canadian recession.
Rebel News will likely be among the first targeted by this law. We must fight this bill for our own survival and for Canada's future, even if we have to do so alone.
COMMENTS
-
Anthony Salotti commented 2025-09-26 06:18:53 -0400I feel like I’m living in Nazi Germany in the 1930’s .
-
Michael Guillery commented 2025-09-25 23:31:29 -0400So, what can we do?
-
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-09-25 21:47:43 -0400Yet, there are people in the country who refuse to believe that Canada’s now a dictatorship.
-
Darlene Cooper commented 2025-09-25 21:12:59 -0400The debates in Parliament are ridiculous. The liberals act like children. I’m sick of paying their wages.
-
john ball commented 2025-09-25 20:59:01 -0400Been following you since the living room. Have my Bullhorn pin. I’m going to say youll lose the court case, only because my predictions are rarely right. Best wishes Ezra
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-09-25 20:45:15 -0400Freedom always costs us because tyrants want to take it away. It’s easy just to go with the flow but not to push against the current. Those who act like dead fish get what they deserve. We who fight the tyrants eventually get our freedom.