Carney revives Trudeau's censorship regime to silence dissent

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, the Carney Liberals plan to reintroduce Trudeau's censorship Bill C-63, the Online Harms Act.

This bill proposed life in prison for "hate," 24-hour social media takedowns, and prosecution for posts. It would have also created three censorship agencies, allowing preemptive restraining orders, house arrest, and firearm seizure based on anticipated hateful speech.

Ezra was disappointed that no MPs challenged Minister Steven Guilbeault, a convicted Greenpeace criminal, when he announced the bill's revival at a Heritage Committee meeting.

This follows Ezra’s court appearance Wednesday against Trudeau’s federal regulation of journalists and the journalism license, which Carney is continuing. We likely lose without the support of civil liberties and journalism groups.

Organizations like the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, which once defended free speech for all, now appear unwilling to support conservative voices.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, a seemingly boring banker, is as radical as Trudeau and appears to be deliberately provoking the U.S. and Donald Trump by reintroducing this censorship bill. This action could rekindle our ongoing trade war, which Carney might exploit to blame Trump for a Canadian recession.

Rebel News will likely be among the first targeted by this law. We must fight this bill for our own survival and for Canada's future, even if we have to do so alone.