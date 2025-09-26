Netanyahu stares down UN members amid rising anti-Jew hate

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, diplomats walked out of Benjamin Netanyahu's UN speech, rejecting Israel's viewpoint for pro-Hamas views.

Many of these diplomats represent dictatorships. Israel is the Middle East's sole democracy; other nations are dictatorships with varying Islamist or pro-terrorist stances.

Despite diplomatic claims of genocide, the Gaza Strip, at war with Israel, has seen its population grow, while China's genocide against Uyghur Muslims, forcing conversions to communism, goes unpunished due to its influence.

Advocacy groups are urging Canada to boycott the World Cup if Israel participates, with UN experts supporting Israel's suspension from FIFA and UEFA.

"Just Peace Advocates," a Canadian Palestinian solidarity group, has demanded the Israeli Football Association's suspension and threatened a World Cup boycott. This letter, signed by various professionals, is seen by some as an attempt to exclude Jews from soccer.

Similarly, there's a push to ban Israel from the Eurovision song contest. Last year, Israeli contestant Edan Galon, whose song celebrated resilience to terrorism, came in second despite hostile crowds. Yuval Raphael, a survivor of the October 7th Hamas attacks, is this year's candidate.

The rise of anti-Israel sentiment and attacks on Jewish people and institutions in Canada is alarming. The Canadian government's support for boycotts and "official moments of hatred" is seen as a cynical attempt to gain votes, at the expense of Canadian Jews.

GUEST: Daniel Fritter, Publisher of Calibre Magazine, on the now-cancelled Liberal scheme to send prohibited firearms to Ukraine.



