Netanyahu stares down UN members amid rising anti-Jew hate
Despite diplomatic claims of genocide, the UN ignores appalling Chinese treatment of Uyghur Muslims.
Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, diplomats walked out of Benjamin Netanyahu's UN speech, rejecting Israel's viewpoint for pro-Hamas views.
Many of these diplomats represent dictatorships. Israel is the Middle East's sole democracy; other nations are dictatorships with varying Islamist or pro-terrorist stances.
Despite diplomatic claims of genocide, the Gaza Strip, at war with Israel, has seen its population grow, while China's genocide against Uyghur Muslims, forcing conversions to communism, goes unpunished due to its influence.
Advocacy groups are urging Canada to boycott the World Cup if Israel participates, with UN experts supporting Israel's suspension from FIFA and UEFA.
"Just Peace Advocates," a Canadian Palestinian solidarity group, has demanded the Israeli Football Association's suspension and threatened a World Cup boycott. This letter, signed by various professionals, is seen by some as an attempt to exclude Jews from soccer.
Similarly, there's a push to ban Israel from the Eurovision song contest. Last year, Israeli contestant Edan Galon, whose song celebrated resilience to terrorism, came in second despite hostile crowds. Yuval Raphael, a survivor of the October 7th Hamas attacks, is this year's candidate.
The rise of anti-Israel sentiment and attacks on Jewish people and institutions in Canada is alarming. The Canadian government's support for boycotts and "official moments of hatred" is seen as a cynical attempt to gain votes, at the expense of Canadian Jews.
GUEST: Daniel Fritter, Publisher of Calibre Magazine, on the now-cancelled Liberal scheme to send prohibited firearms to Ukraine.
COMMENTS
Anthony Salotti commented 2025-09-27 06:49:55 -0400I’ve always supported Israel from day one . A Jewel in the Middle East .
Dalyce McCue commented 2025-09-26 21:19:33 -0400Better pray that digital ID does not come to Canada. You will be an absolute slave and you will be taking the mark of the beast.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-09-26 20:48:29 -0400 FlagLike Hitler, Marx Carnage needs somebody to blame. So he’ll say Trump crashed Canada’s economy.
As for Jews, they’ve been an easy target for bigots. I think it’s a time for war, meaning that Jews need to get their PALs and practice at gun ranges. Like in the time of Ezra’s namesake, today’s Jews need to be armed while they go about their lives.