17-year-old citizen journalist 'Young Bob' arrested for speaking his mind

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra Levant, a free speech advocate, discusses global attacks on free speech.

Ezra, based in Toronto, discussed a busy week that included addressing the Western Standard, a revived digital media outlet focused on Western Canada, akin to the historical Alberta Report.

He also made a 12-hour trip to London to support Young Bob, a 17-year-old citizen journalist arrested for his activism. Rebel News is crowdfunding for Young Bob's legal defense and has connected him with lawyer Tana Adelman, who previously assisted Tommy Robinson.

During his London visit, Ezra explored Speaker's Corner in Hyde Park, observing diverse religious and political discussions, including a rally by feminist activist Kelly Jay Keen (Posy Parker) against transgenderism.

Ezra will appear on Infowars this week to discuss the rise of antisemitism by the “woke right” on Twitter and TikTok. He plans to argue against collectivist thinking and scapegoating by citing diverse Jewish political views and countries with few Jewish residents yet significant problems.

The show concluded with a segment featuring Avi Yemeni from Rebel News Australia, who interviewed Israelis about their views on Canada, the U.K., and Australia endorsing Palestine as a country.

Viewers wrote in about UN corruption and New Zealand's non-recognition of Palestine. Ezra also voiced concern over rising crime, including antisemitic acts, and perceived politically motivated police inaction.