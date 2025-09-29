17-year-old citizen journalist 'Young Bob' arrested for speaking his mind
Young Bob was arrested for his peaceful activism.
Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra Levant, a free speech advocate, discusses global attacks on free speech.
Ezra, based in Toronto, discussed a busy week that included addressing the Western Standard, a revived digital media outlet focused on Western Canada, akin to the historical Alberta Report.
He also made a 12-hour trip to London to support Young Bob, a 17-year-old citizen journalist arrested for his activism. Rebel News is crowdfunding for Young Bob's legal defense and has connected him with lawyer Tana Adelman, who previously assisted Tommy Robinson.
During his London visit, Ezra explored Speaker's Corner in Hyde Park, observing diverse religious and political discussions, including a rally by feminist activist Kelly Jay Keen (Posy Parker) against transgenderism.
Ezra will appear on Infowars this week to discuss the rise of antisemitism by the “woke right” on Twitter and TikTok. He plans to argue against collectivist thinking and scapegoating by citing diverse Jewish political views and countries with few Jewish residents yet significant problems.
The show concluded with a segment featuring Avi Yemeni from Rebel News Australia, who interviewed Israelis about their views on Canada, the U.K., and Australia endorsing Palestine as a country.
Viewers wrote in about UN corruption and New Zealand's non-recognition of Palestine. Ezra also voiced concern over rising crime, including antisemitic acts, and perceived politically motivated police inaction.
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-09-29 21:09:17 -0400 FlagSupposedly right wing commentators have caught the mind virus of Jew hatred. They’ll say it’s Zionists but it’s really the Jews their mind virus makes then to hate.
As for the UK, they’re a police state. With all the real crime going on, the cops are after wrong think. And 1984 is knocking on our door too. We really must keep fighting for our freedom. The alternative is unacceptable.
-
Hugh Jacobs commented 2025-09-29 20:32:48 -0400Good to see that Hyde Park Corner is still operational!
Keep fighting for Fredom, Ezra!
Former Brit.