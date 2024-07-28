ANALYSIS: Ezra Levant explains Tommy Robinson's arrest under UK's Terrorism Act

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Following Tommy Robinson's arrest on Sunday under the United Kingdom's Terrorism Act 2000, Rebel Commander Ezra Levant took to X to analyze Tommy's detainment and its significance.

1. Why would Tommy Robinson be detained under the Terrorism Act? He's not a terrorist and has never been accused of being one.



The answer is the powers granted to police under Schedule 7 of that law: you do not have the right to remain silent under it: https://t.co/XNKD420ZRE https://t.co/0vW90UEkDX — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 28, 2024

2. Click the link to read it for yourself -- it's a long document: https://t.co/XNKD420ZRE Here's a screenshot of a key passage. If you're arrested under the law, you cannot remain silent. You must hand over anything (without a search warrant). pic.twitter.com/GD9HCvV8tO — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 28, 2024

3. You do have a right to consult a lawyer. But police can delay your right to consult one.



This is an astonishing law, designed for extremely rare instances where, for example, a terrorist knows about a ticking bomb that's about to go off.



They're using it illegally on Tommy. pic.twitter.com/OzRrSAss1x — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 28, 2024

4. The whole of the UK and much of the world notices the two-tier policing that is now normal. Weekly pro-Hamas marches attract no police or prosecutorial attention; pro-British marches attract condemnation, pepper spray and arrests. We all see that.



But this is next level. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 28, 2024

5. Tommy has a civil court matter scheduled for tomorrow and the government is obviously worried Tommy would go back to Spain, where he lives. There was no legal way to stop him.



So they used an illegal way. They broke their own law, to pretend he was a terrorist with a bomb. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 28, 2024

6. I've seen this before with Tommy. A few years ago, he was scooped off the streets, taken to a ten-minute trial (at which he never spoke), and was sentenced to prison for contempt of court, just for asking rapists on their way into court what they thought of their trials. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 28, 2024

7. Tommy was doing what every court reporter does; but he was arrested and jailed immediately -- and the entire establishment was either silent about it or cheered. He was the first journalist jailed in the UK for contempt of court in 80 years. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 28, 2024

8. The Court of Appeal finally overturned that illegal arrest, illegal ruling and illegal sentence. But then he was prosecuted a second time and sentenced a second time for the same facts. (He served his sentence in the same prison as Julian Assange was held.) — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 28, 2024

9. At the time, I asked the execrable "Committee to Protect Journalists" @pressfreedom about Tommy's imprisonment. Short answer: they agreed with it. I'm sure they're fine with today's arrest, too. https://t.co/B6vA4ogHl5 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 28, 2024

10. Yesterday I noticed a George Soros-funded NGO in London, with the deceptive name "Hope Not Hate", demanded police arrest Tommy for airing his movie at the rally. The police wrote back, in public, telling the Soros activists they'd get right on it: https://t.co/xDFgzTnGZM pic.twitter.com/vYaWA4yg37 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 28, 2024

11. For those who follow UK politics, the past week has been disastrous.



Race riots in Leeds: https://t.co/EoEeEpNolJ



Murder of a soldier: https://t.co/19LMcfTfaj



Swarming of a police station: https://t.co/6m3HejJ8y8



But Tommy is the one arrested under the Terrorism Act. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 28, 2024

12. There are good people in the UK fighting for freedom. Nigel Farage's Reform UK, GB News, the Free Speech Union, etc.



But most are afraid of being called "far right", so they're reluctant to speak out against the false arrest of Tommy Robinson, no matter how appalling. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 28, 2024

13. Sometimes Tommy Robinson makes it hard for people in the establishment to support him. But mainly, it's the rigid cancel culture of the Regime Media -- everyone's afraid of being called "Far Right" just for standing up against two-tier policing and censorship. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 28, 2024

14. It may take a man who is cancel-proof to do something: @elonmusk. He's not seeking votes or the affection of the Regime Media luvvies. I saw Tommy had more than 500,000 people concurrently watching his Twitter livestream; it was that massive reach that sparked his arrest. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 28, 2024

15. Let me close with a reminder of what social media was like before @elonmusk came along. Look at this hearing in Parliament, where MPs specifically demand Tommy Robinson be banned from YouTube. Click here https://t.co/8aJHkBwWmn and type in time code 15:27:39 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 28, 2024

16. If that doesnt' work, just click here: https://t.co/TbIZjOrpTY and read the transcript (you can search for the word "Tommy" to find the right place). The MPs demanded that YouTube specifically ban Tommy, and they were happy to comply. That was life pre-@elonmusk. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 28, 2024

17. I should tell you, the angry woman chairing that hearing, personally demanding that YouTube stop Tommy Robinson from showing up in her algorithms, was @YvetteCooperMP. She's now the Home Secretary -- in charge of Internet censorship and policing, amongst other things. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 28, 2024

18. So if you think it's shocking that Tommy Robinson is arrested under the Terrorism Act for the crime of publishing something on social media, you shouldn't be surprised. You shouldn't think it's an accident. It's been the public plan of @UKLabour for years.



Dark days. — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 28, 2024

To stay up to date with our reporting on Tommy Robinson's arrest, visit BattleForLondon.com.