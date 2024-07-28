ANALYSIS: Ezra Levant explains Tommy Robinson's arrest under UK's Terrorism Act

Tommy was arrested on Sunday following a London rally on Saturday where he premiered his new documentary, Silence.

  • By Rebel News
  • July 28, 2024
  • News Analysis
ANALYSIS: Ezra Levant explains Tommy Robinson's arrest under UK's Terrorism Act
Remove Ads

Following Tommy Robinson's arrest on Sunday under the United Kingdom's Terrorism Act 2000, Rebel Commander Ezra Levant took to X to analyze Tommy's detainment and its significance. 

To stay up to date with our reporting on Tommy Robinson's arrest, visit BattleForLondon.com.

News Analysis Tommy Robinson Battle for London United Kingdom
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.