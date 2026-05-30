Ezra Levant: Will Mark Carney kill the South Bow pipeline project?

On Friday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra Levant discussed new data from Statistics Canada showing that Mark Carney has led Canada into a recession — and encouraging signs on the horizon for Alberta’s economy.

Canada is officially in a recession. That means the economy has shrunk for two consecutive quarters (six months). GDP is shrinking.

The regime media are calling it a “technical recession,” as if that somehow makes it better — or not a real recession. That’s not surprising, given that it’s never a real recession for the CBC; they’ll receive more money this year than ever before in history, courtesy of the “private sector” media bailout.

In reality, Canada has been in a recession for years on an individual basis. GDP per capita has been falling since 2022. That’s one of the reasons Trudeau — and then Carney — went wild with immigration. By bringing in millions of people, the total size of the economic pie got a bit bigger, even though each of us got a smaller slice.

But now we’re in a real recession on a total GDP basis. It’s so bad that even mass immigration can’t hide it anymore.

How is this possible? You can’t go a week without Carney and his cronies announcing some massive new “investment.” Unfortunately, they’re just moving money around — from productive people to unproductive people. That’s not going to grow the economy.

When was the last time you saw a good news story about the economy — an actual company using its own money to invest and grow in Canada? Not a government scheme, but someone choosing to do business here instead of somewhere else?

It’s hard to think of one. In fact, Mark Carney is about to drive billions of dollars in tech investment out of the country by insisting on Bill C-22, which would allow the government to spy on any social media app.

But at the same time as the recession news, we got some good news from the oil and gas industry.

Pipeline company South Bow announced in a press release that its proposed pipeline has been fully booked, meaning enough customers have pledged to use the pipeline for it to be commercially viable. South Bow’s pipeline would run along the same route as Keystone XL, which was first proposed more than a decade ago.

They’re ready. Their customers are ready. The only thing left is politics — Mark Carney, and Liberal judges who like to invent new rights for Indigenous activists, including the right to stop 300,000 people from signing a petition.

The final go/no-go decision on the South Bow pipeline will be made in mid-2027. One year to live or die.

Will Carney kill it? What do you think he’s going to do?