Federal DEI programs top $1B since 2016, records show

Since 2016, federal DEI programs have cost over $1 billion, including USDA subsidies for "cultural vegetables" and Veterans Affairs funding for Congolese war veterans.

A government inquiry, prompted by Conservative MP Vincent Ho, found $1.049 billion in DEI-related payments since 2016, as reported by Blacklock’s.

Ho asked, “With regard to grants and contributions entered into by the government that include references to diversity, equity and inclusion in the agreement title, summary or description since January 1, 2016, what are the details of each grant?”

Twenty-nine departments, from the Canadian Space Agency to the Laurentian Pilotage Authority, reported spending on diversity, equity, and inclusion, the Inquiry showed.

Prairies Economic Development Canada spent $190.1 million on projects referencing DEI, though they couldn't fully explain the expenditure, identifying them via keyword searches in their grant system.

Industry Canada paid the Canadian Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce a $25 million grant to make Canada's entrepreneurship ecosystem more accessible to LGBTQ small businesses.

Federal workplaces spent $1.1 million on diversity, equity, and inclusion training and coaching last year, Inquiry reported, in addition to billions in payouts.

For black Canadians and foreigners, the Department of Veterans Affairs granted $5,000 to the Congolese Community of Ottawa for Congolese-Canadian veterans.

The Department of Agriculture allocated $90,649 for the cultivation and storage of cultural vegetables to enhance food security in London, Ontario's Black communities. Additionally, the Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions agency spent $40,000 to promote Montréal's Caribbean culture.

The International Development Research Centre granted $420,000 to the African Centre for Technology Studies, but specific benefits are yet to be seen as the grant was recently approved.