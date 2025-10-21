Health Minister Marjorie Michel ignored inquiries about the Edgewood, B.C., ostrich kill pen, while appearing to back "junk science" prevalent during the pandemic.

Initially, Ezra struggled to understand the ostrich story, finding it peculiar and hard to connect with. However, the core issue isn't about ostriches or animal rights, but the government's problematic insistence on culling healthy, immune birds.

This policy, driven by "Kafkaesque" rules and red tape, lacks transparency and suppresses inquiry, echoing the "junk science" of the COVID-19 era where natural immunity was ignored.

US experts say ostriches don’t spread bird flu — so why is Ottawa prepping to kill 400 of them? pic.twitter.com/ukB4CZCX05 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 16, 2025

The situation also highlights aggressive police enforcement of foolish policies, similar to the arbitrary COVID-19 rules. These troubling elements in the ostrich story raise questions about the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) power, especially their ability to command 50 police officers.

The lack of transparency fuels conspiracy theories, just as with COVID-19, and official responses are dismissive.

Investigating further, Ezra found the CFIA, inexplicably involved with non-food ostriches, reports to Minister of Health Marjorie Michelle.

Despite initial refusal, Rebel News gained accreditation for a press conference in Alberta. Ezra asked Minister Marjorie Michel about Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s offer to research the ostriches for medical value. An unknown staffer immediately interrupted, preventing her from answering, seemingly controlling her.

Ezra believes this staffer, likely from the Prime Minister's Office, aimed to prevent Michel from engaging with Rebel News, perhaps due to misguided propaganda. This mirrors Jagmeet Singh's consistent refusal to answer questions, as seen with Drea Humphrey's inquiry about church attacks.

Ezra retweeted the interaction, and approximately a million people witnessed the unanswered question. This was a poor introduction for Michel, appearing either unable or unwilling to answer a straightforward question. Unlike businessmen who ignore journalists, a cabinet minister's dismissive behavior towards a Canadian citizen is unacceptable.