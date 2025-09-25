Federal Party leader links B.C. Ostrich battle to Freedom Convoy fight

United Party of Canada leader Grant Abraham travelled nine hours from Alberta to stand with ostrich farmers in Edgewood, B.C., who are fighting a federal order to cull their healthy flock of nearly 400 birds.

The birds, once used in research for antibody therapeutics aimed at treating viruses like COVID-19, had recovered from H5N1 exposure. Instead of retesting for scientific study, the flock faces destruction due to two carcasses testing positive via PCR tests in December 2024.

OSTRICH FARM VS. CFIA STAND OFF THREAD DAY 3 Sept 24.



The ostriches are happy, healthy and asymptomatic for 253 but the CFIA is still setting up to cull them.



We are also live streaming the CFIAs activity inside of the pens.https://t.co/ziF2wnLm2P pic.twitter.com/jFpwpr7YpW — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) September 24, 2025

Abraham joined dozens of supporters camped out on the property in protest. CFIA agents, backed by RCMP officers, had already begun setting up a “kill box” when the farmers’ lawyer, Umar Sheikh, managed to secure a temporary stay order that paused the cull.

However, the CFIA maintains jurisdiction over the portion of the farm where the birds roam. It still intends to move forward with the cull once the stay is lifted.

5. BREAKING



THE Farm was just granted their interim stay order!!!!! The birds will live at least about her few days!!



I just spoke with the farms lawyer so my next post will be about what this means. pic.twitter.com/DqytZsZwcH — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) September 24, 2025

The farmers are beside themselves over the CFIA’s refusal to test the remaining birds for a flu that passed through the herd nine months ago. Abraham mirrored these concerns, adding the standoff exemplified government overreach.

“This is a continuation of the Convoy. This is a continuation of Ottawa,” Abraham began. “This isn’t just about a farm. It’s not just about a flock of birds. It’s about a dream that we know as Canada,” he told Rebel News.

“It’s the fight against our own sovereignty in terms of land and how we live our lives, and that in so many ways is parallel to what we saw in the convoy.”

“Ultimately this is about control, and we need to look deeper into what’s going on.”