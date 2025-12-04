Federal public service pay explodes: Nearly 5,000 bureaucrats now earn over $200K

According to figures tabled by the Treasury Board Secretariat in response to a question from MP Vincent Neil Ho, six federal public servants took home more than $500,000 in total compensation last year (salary plus bonuses, benefits, and overtime). While that’s down from the 17 who hit the same threshold in the two previous years, the rest of the pay ladder is skyrocketing.

Here’s the year-over-year reality check:

42 federal employees earned over $400,000 last year.

654 earned over $300,000, nearly double the year before (340).

1,399 earned more than $250,000, up from 887.

4,960 earned over $200,000, a jump of more than 1,300 from the previous year’s 3,609.

Even the $150,000-and-up cohort once reserved for top executives has ballooned to 20,200 employees.

These compensation totals include cash payouts such as bonuses, overtime, and retroactive payments from long-standing payroll issues. They exclude pension and benefit contributions, meaning the real taxpayer burden is even higher.

On the salary-rate side (excluding bonuses and extras), the number of federal workers making more than $150,000 has jumped from 4,191 in 2020-21 to 12,971 today. Those earning over $300,000 have more than doubled over the same period.

The data covers the core public service and most separate agencies, excluding the RCMP, Canadian Armed Forces, CSIS, and a handful of non-Phoenix reporting bodies.