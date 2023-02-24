Feds admit to using AI to 'key organizations' and 'individuals' spreading 'disinformation'

Global Affairs has a $79,000 AI watch-dog called the 'Disinformation Dashboard' to identify internet wrong-thinkers.

Feds admit to using AI to ‘key organizations’ and ‘individuals’ spreading ‘disinformation’
Remove Ads

The Global Affairs program has the ability to drill down on the location of the misinformation "entity."

Rachael Thomas, Conservative MP for the Alberta riding of Lethbridge, posed an order paper question which forced the government to admit to the use of artificial intelligence to monitor Canadians and others, and what projects and initiatives involve the technology.

The 300-plus page reply on behalf of the government provided by the Treasury Board Secretariat included several expensive AI projects in multiple ministries to identify things the government has deemed to be false facts.

Global Affairs has a $79,000 AI watch-dog called the Disinformation Dashboard to identify internet wrong-thinkers. The program uses "Watson Natural Language Understanding for named entity recognition to identify key organizations, individuals and locations."

The bot-spying is not limited to Global Affairs.

The Canada School of Public Service also has an initiative, CSPS Annual Digital Disruption with a goal of "Combating Misinformation and Disinformation with Artificial Intelligence."

 

Canada Global Affairs Canada news Digital ID Artificial Intelligence
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
PETITION: Stop Digital ID

PETITION: Stop Digital ID

11,593 signatures
Goal: 15,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.