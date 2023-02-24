PETITION: Stop Digital ID Governments across the world are trying to implement digital ID. New systems will grant access to all of your personal information, even including the ability to monitor your whereabouts. They must be stopped. 11,593 signatures

The Global Affairs program has the ability to drill down on the location of the misinformation "entity."

Rachael Thomas, Conservative MP for the Alberta riding of Lethbridge, posed an order paper question which forced the government to admit to the use of artificial intelligence to monitor Canadians and others, and what projects and initiatives involve the technology.

Jordan Peterson on ChatGPT.



"Hang on to your hats, ladies and gentlemen."



FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/j0z26i3TC2 pic.twitter.com/MdB4mgQ2iM — The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can) February 22, 2023

The 300-plus page reply on behalf of the government provided by the Treasury Board Secretariat included several expensive AI projects in multiple ministries to identify things the government has deemed to be false facts.

Critics say that the new executive order signed by Biden will lead to the further creation of woke AI that will promote “racial division and discrimination” in the name of an “equity action plan.” https://t.co/V8DLIfaTnT — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 22, 2023

Global Affairs has a $79,000 AI watch-dog called the Disinformation Dashboard to identify internet wrong-thinkers. The program uses "Watson Natural Language Understanding for named entity recognition to identify key organizations, individuals and locations."

Someone asked ChatGPT to write something in the tone and style of @jordanbpeterson and this was the unbelievably woke response: pic.twitter.com/Q9j0RlJgKk — Mikhaila Peterson (@MikhailaFuller) February 12, 2023

The bot-spying is not limited to Global Affairs.

The Canada School of Public Service also has an initiative, CSPS Annual Digital Disruption with a goal of "Combating Misinformation and Disinformation with Artificial Intelligence."