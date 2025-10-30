Feds claim they won’t block internet access to censor opponents

Bill C-8 grants the industry minister warrantless authority to bar a telecommunications provider from offering service to any specified person, stipulating oversight only after the order.

An Industry Department director general claimed that Bill C-8, which would permit the government to ban telecom providers from offering internet services to “specific” individuals, would not be used to censor Canadians' free speech.

“Individual speech has no bearing on the ability of Bell Canada or Rogers to maintain their network or reliability of their services,” Andre Arbour, the Department of Industry’s director general of telecommunications and internet policy, testified at the Commons public safety committee on October 28.

Bill C-8, An Act respecting cyber security, completed its Second Reading on October 9. It grants the government power to prohibit telecommunication providers from using specified products or services if deemed necessary for Canadian telecommunications security.

Changes to the Telecommunications Act under this act would allow the Minister of Industry, Mélanie Joly, alongside Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree, to order telecom providers like Rogers and Telus to disconnect internet services for "any specified person."

Under this legislation, such a disconnect could be done without a warrant, with oversight only after the order.

Minister Anandasangaree defended the bill, stating it targets hackers and ransomware fraudsters. He stressed that malicious cyber-actors are breaching IT systems, accessing sensitive information, and endangering lives. 

The Liberal government argues this is crucial for national security against foreign interference, hackers, and ransomware, while Conservatives contend it will be used to police online speech.

Currently, no mechanism exists for the government to pull a private citizen's internet services, except for bail conditions of accused criminals.

On October 3, Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis stated new internet legislation would grant the government "sweeping powers," violating Charter Sections 7 and 8. Liberal MP Jacques Ramsay argued the bill is necessary to protect Canadians from cyber threats from countries like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

Arbour stated Bill C-8's "unprecedented powers" would not censor individual Canadians' online commentary, as authorities are limited to protecting Canada's telecommunications system. These powers, he explained, are for situations like denial-of-service attacks and must be "reasonably necessary."

Conservative MP Sukhman Gill further criticized the bill, arguing it grants the industry minister "sweeping power" to deny internet access without due process.

Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne informed the ethics committee on October 6 that he was not consulted on Bill C-8 before it was tabled and recommended adding necessity and proportionality criteria to the legislation.

It mandates the minister to submit an annual report to Parliament on the necessity, reasonableness, and utility of orders issued, with a recommendation for judicial pre-authorization or automatic judicial review for internet/phone disconnections.

Any court orders to cut internet service, even after federal review, would stay secret indefinitely. Violating this secrecy incurs fines: individuals up to $25,000 (first offence) and $50,000 (subsequent); businesses up to $10 million (first) and $15 million (subsequent).

  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2025-10-30 22:02:32 -0400 Flag
    Go ahead, pull the other one.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-10-30 19:39:02 -0400
    Remember “safe and effective”? I distrust EVERYTHING this corrupt government claims.