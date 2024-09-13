FINALLY: Today is the last day of the prosecution of Tamara Lich

E-transfer (Canada):

I’m sitting in room 11 of the Ottawa courthouse. It’s the last day of the longest mischief trial in Canadian history.

What an absurd, outrageous waste of police, prosecution and court resources.

Of course, I’m talking about Tamara Lich’s trial for her leadership of the peaceful trucker convoy back in 2022.

Tamara’s lawyer Lawrence Greenspon told me last time that he estimates the government has spent more than $5,000,000 chasing Tamara. It’s a political vendetta, pure and simple. It’s revenge for her embarrassing Trudeau and the rest of the lockdown establishment.

I'll have live updates from the courtroom today, which you can follow along with right here.

This trial shouldn’t have happened at all. Inciting mischief is the sort of thing where a judge usually just scolds an accused for something like graffiti, and says, “I don’t want to see you in my court again!” The 49 days Tamara spent in jail are an outrage that would have earned condemnation at the United Nations were it done to a political protester in a place like North Korea.

There is no public interest in this prosecution. It truly meets the definition of a show trial, the kind of thing you’d expect from a banana republic.

Fortunately, I think the judge knows that, and I expect her to give the government a thumping in her ruling, expected later this year.

The tide is definitely turning. I think a key moment was the Federal Court’s ruling back in January that Trudeau’s invocation of the Emergencies Act was illegal and unconstitutional. After years of COVID-mania, I think the pendulum is swinging back.

Rebel News has had a reporter here for every single day of the trial — we’ve had Robert Kraychik, David Menzies, Sheila Gunn Reid and even myself, live-tweeting from the courtroom and making videos, too. I think we’ve produced more journalism about this trial than any other news outlet in Canada.

In the courtroom right now, I’m sitting behind three journalists from the mainstream media. Each one of them is partly or fully funded by Trudeau’s media subsidies. I’m the only independent journalist in the room. Imagine if we weren’t here — if we hadn’t been here the whole time.

Just like during the convoy itself, we are essential to having the other side of the story be told!

