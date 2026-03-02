Findlay kicks off B.C. Conservative leadership race with large Surrey rally

Rebel News spoke with former MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay during the event about her pledges, including representing the nuclear family and removing woke ideology from schools.

Drea Humphrey
  |   March 02, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

More than 400 people gathered at the Empress Palace Ballroom in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday as former Conservative MP and minister Kerry-Lynne Findlay made her pitch to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of B.C.

While on the scene of what marks the leadership race's first political rally, I spoke with several attendees, as well as Findlay herself, about the direction she says she wants to take the party.

Among her key pledges were promises to stand up for the nuclear family, take a tougher stance on crime, remove woke ideology from schools, and to “repeal DRIPA and replace it with something far more useful.”

By popular request from Rebel News viewers, I also asked Findlay a question that some consider a litmus test for conservatism: “What is a woman?”

According to a recent poll conducted by ERG National Research that only included seven of at least nine candidates, Findlay is currently holding a strong lead with 44 per cent voter support. Former B.C. Liberal Party Vice President and political commentator, Caroline Elliott, sits in a distant second place with 19.5 per cent support.

“It is important of the next leader of the Conservative Party of BC is in fact Conservative,” stated Findlay.

The party’s new leader is expected to be announced on May 30, 2026.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-03-02 19:37:28 -0500
    Too many stupid people vote for leftists like Liberals and the NDP. And the more the government fails, the stupider the populous gets.