WATCH: FOI reveals the ABC coordinated with The Guardian to SMEAR Avi Yemini

Last year in Tel Aviv, while covering the historic hostage release, I confronted ABC reporter Matt Doran over his blatantly one-sided reporting on the war in Gaza. There were no threats. No harassment. Just direct questions on camera, no different from what ABC and other Australian reporters routinely do.

ABC reporter CHASED OUT of Hostage Square after being called out for BIAS I confronted ABC reporter Matthew Doran over his biased reporting on Israel and Hamas ... and he didn’t like it one bit.

The footage quickly went viral around the world. Chris Kenny even aired it on Sky News Australia because it was clearly newsworthy, especially amid growing questions about whether the ABC was delivering balanced coverage of the war. The ABC, however, completely lost its mind.

ABC News Director Justin Stevens sent a formal complaint letter to Sky News, attempting to get Chris Kenny cancelled for embarrassing one of their reporters. He copied senior News Corp executives into the email, describing the coverage of the video as a disgrace.

This is WILD.



Australia’s state broadcaster is now trying to BULLY Sky News because they aired my reporting from Israel — where I confronted their biased “journalist” at Hostage Square.



DEFUND. THE. ABC. pic.twitter.com/6crsQQcdPk — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 24, 2025

When they could not intimidate Sky directly, they went shopping for reinforcements.

Enter The Guardian.

Guardian writer Amanda Meade published a hit piece attacking Chris Kenny and openly admitted she had contacted The Australian’s editor-in-chief, Michelle Gunn, pressuring her over the decision to platform my video. Does any of this sound like journalism to you? It sounds more like a private club enforcing a pledge to avoid accountability.

So I asked the obvious question: was The Guardian acting alone, or was this hit piece coordinated with the ABC?

I filed a Freedom of Information (FOI) request directly with the public broadcaster, seeking any internal communications related to the story. I had my suspicions, which were quickly confirmed by the documents I obtained in response.

They were coordinating behind the scenes.

Amanda Meade made clear she did not want to give me any "airtime". ABC Deputy Head of Communications Sally Jackson agreed. Yet they still pressed ahead with the smear, portraying it as “shocking” that Matt Doran appeared vulnerable when faced with basic questions.

This is the game they play. When they challenge a conservative, they are “holding power to account.” But if anyone outside of their club dare question a protected left-wing media activist posing as a reporter, suddenly you are branded a harasser.

The most revealing part of the FOI response, however, was what they refused to disclose.

Key emails involving ABC News Director Justin Stevens were heavily redacted, with entire sections blacked out, including correspondence sent to Sally Jackson, Mark Tapley, and even ABC Managing Director Hugh Marks.

Another message sent to Tapley was withheld in full.

Their justification? Releasing the material, they claimed, could expose staff to “unwarranted public criticism” or “targeted online abuse, including cyberbullying.”

Let that sink in.

A taxpayer-funded broadcaster that receives $1.3 billion a year is arguing that the public cannot see what its senior executives wrote because they might face criticism.

That is not transparency. It is institutional self-protection.

I have already lodged an internal review and offered to redact the names of junior staff. I am not interested in chasing producers or low-level employees. I am seeking real accountability from those in positions of authority who have been entrusted by the public to act ethically and in accordance with the charter.

What did Justin Stevens actually say? Did it breach editorial standards? Did it cross the line into defamation?

Those questions remain unanswered.

The matter has now been escalated to the Ombudsman, and legal action remains on the table.

The ABC loves lecturing others about transparency. It champions “right to know” campaigns and demands accountability from governments, corporations, and public institutions but the moment scrutiny turns inward, it retreats behind blacked-out pages and pathetic excuses.

I stand by everything I have reported. I have documented clear examples of coordinated smears made about me, and I will not back down until the full unredacted communications are made available.

This FOI response confirms what many Australians already suspect. The ABC can dish out tough questions and demand answers from everyone else, but the second someone applies the same standard to them, they cry harassment and reach for the black ink.

I am not letting this go. Not even close.

If you are as fed up as I am with taxpayer-funded bias and secrecy, share this story far and wide.

The cover-up ends here.