ABC reporter CHASED OUT of Hostage Square after being called out for BIAS

I confronted ABC reporter Matthew Doran over his biased reporting on Israel and Hamas ... and he didn’t like it one bit.

Avi Yemini
  |   October 13, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   3 Comments

Surrounded by scenes of relief and joy in Tel Aviv as hostages were finally being released, I spotted someone who had no right to share in the moment: Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s Middle East correspondent, Matthew Doran.

From the start of this war, Doran has been one of the main voices pushing the ABC’s biased, anti-Israel narrative — the kind of reporting that’s fuelled hatred and division back home in Australia. So I went over to ask him the questions most Australians wish they could.

“Are you finally going to call Hamas terrorists today?” I asked him. “Do you hold your head in shame for the way that you reported in the last two years?”

Another Aussie nearby chimed in too, slamming the ABC. “As a taxpayer, we invest in these guys. They come here, they create a complete mockery. They just divide everyone. It’s bullshit,” he said.

This is the same ABC reporter who claimed Israel was “targeting hospitals” and “starving Gaza” — narratives that have directly fuelled antisemitism in Australia. When I asked if he’d apologise, he refused.

That’s the problem, the ABC “stands by” lies. Doran and the taxpayer-funded propaganda machine he represents have demonised Israel and smeared Donald Trump, the man whose peace deal made this historic day possible.

The truth is, no one here wanted him around. And after years of his biased coverage, it’s no wonder Australians are demanding to defund the ABC.

Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

https://followavi.com/

  • Zina VanBergeyk
    commented 2025-10-13 09:39:14 -0400
    Yes! Way to call it,Avi,
    Good for you👏❤️🙏
  • Paul Kendall
    commented 2025-10-13 09:19:52 -0400 Flag
    ABC is a propaganda organization like CBC and CTV in Canada. They support the “Black and White Tea Towel Brigade”.
  • Michael Thorpe
    commented 2025-10-13 07:31:23 -0400 Flag
    Go hard Avi. Anti-semitism is wrong. Even when ABC reporters have no shame about it, it’s wrong.
  • Karen Ludlow
    followed this page 2025-10-13 06:53:51 -0400