ABC reporter CHASED OUT of Hostage Square after being called out for BIAS

Surrounded by scenes of relief and joy in Tel Aviv as hostages were finally being released, I spotted someone who had no right to share in the moment: Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s Middle East correspondent, Matthew Doran.

From the start of this war, Doran has been one of the main voices pushing the ABC’s biased, anti-Israel narrative — the kind of reporting that’s fuelled hatred and division back home in Australia. So I went over to ask him the questions most Australians wish they could.

“Are you finally going to call Hamas terrorists today?” I asked him. “Do you hold your head in shame for the way that you reported in the last two years?”

Another Aussie nearby chimed in too, slamming the ABC. “As a taxpayer, we invest in these guys. They come here, they create a complete mockery. They just divide everyone. It’s bullshit,” he said.

This is the same ABC reporter who claimed Israel was “targeting hospitals” and “starving Gaza” — narratives that have directly fuelled antisemitism in Australia. When I asked if he’d apologise, he refused.

That’s the problem, the ABC “stands by” lies. Doran and the taxpayer-funded propaganda machine he represents have demonised Israel and smeared Donald Trump, the man whose peace deal made this historic day possible.

The truth is, no one here wanted him around. And after years of his biased coverage, it’s no wonder Australians are demanding to defund the ABC.