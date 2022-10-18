Former FBI agent claims Jan. 6 was worse than 9/11

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok went on an unhinged rant on MSNBC Sunday, claiming that the September 11, 2001 attack was “nothing” compared to January 6.

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace proclaimed that January 6 was the “deadliest attack on the U.S. capital in history,” with Strzok agreeing, adding, “I think if you look at the scale in terms of a threat to democracy, 9/11 was a tragedy, we lost thousands of lives in a horrific way. We still mourn to this day.”

“But when you look at something that is an attack on democracy, something that could bring about a fundamental change to American governance, 9/11 is nothing compared to January 6th,” he added.

Strzok, who spurred on the widely discredited Steele Dossier against Trump added, “The fact that the FBI and the rest of the government if they are not on the same sort of war footing that we were on in the weeks and months and years after 9/11, shame on everyone.”

“This is a far greater threat to our constitutional democracy than anything we’ve faced in the past 20 or more years,” Strzok further proclaimed, adding “We need to be addressing it the same way [as 9/11].”

“I suspect if they were, if we were, we might hear more about it and I think that’s the sort of thing that gives a lot of observers, those of us who have been in the FBI, a little bit of concern whether the same urgency and approach to the situation, whether that approach is on par with the nature of the threat we’re facing right now,” Strzok said.