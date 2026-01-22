Former Trump advisor 'very concerned' about EU punishing US tech companies

Article by Rebel News staff

Former Senior Advisor to President Trump, Jason Miller, took aim at European countries that are attempting to shut down free speech prior to President Trump's keynote address at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

Ezra asked Miller if he's worried about European countries becoming more censorious as the Trump administration continues to embrace free speech.

Miller referenced the situation involving the UK's Office of Communications investigating Elon Musk's Grok chatbot over deepfake images.

"Obviously we see what's going on with Ofcom in the UK, which is a massive issue and I know the vice president and the president have both spoken out on this," he said.

"But very concerned about the EU and where they're going in their efforts to punish some of the American tech companies. This isn't done yet, this is going to continue to be a fight. I don't think the bureaucratic oligarchs in the EU are ever going to stop until free speech is extinguished, but you can count on the Americans to fight that every step of the way," Miller continued.

Miller's warning highlights the intensifying transatlantic rift, as the EU escalates enforcement of its Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act with hefty fines against U.S. giants like Apple, Meta, and Google—moves widely seen as veiled attacks on American innovation and expression.

The Trump administration has pushed back forcefully, labeling these regulations as discriminatory trade barriers and threatening retaliatory measures, including potential sanctions on EU officials and penalties against European firms operating in the U.S.

This ongoing battle at Davos exposes the deep ideological divide, with American defenders of unrestricted digital freedom clashing against European regulators determined to impose stricter oversight on platforms and content.

