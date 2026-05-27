Fourteen Liberal MPs revolt against Carney's Alberta pipeline agreement

Fourteen anonymous Liberal MPs have demanded Prime Minister Mark Carney halt the federal government’s pipeline agreement with Alberta over “environmental credibility concerns.”

Carney commented on the internal upheaval, stating, “In a healthy caucus, you will always have an exchange of views, of suggestions. We have to make decisions that are in the interest of the country, that reflect an agreement with the province of Alberta, the interests of British Columbia, the interests of Indigenous peoples.”

And yet the agreement under scrutiny includes no real commitments or concrete proposals — it’s no more than a “pipe dream,” said Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle on Tuesday’s Rebel Roundup livestream.

“What we’re hearing here is that Mark Carney’s Liberal government has at least fourteen people that are so upset about the West potentially being prosperous that they’d be willing to walk from the party,” said Lise.

“You got fourteen MPs who are angry at the fact that there’s an imaginary pipeline,” added Sheila. “You’ve got a problem in your caucus with environmental radicalism… Don’t worry, fourteen cowards, that pipeline will never get built.”