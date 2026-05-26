Alberta separating a 'disaster,' Libs reject pipeline, Protecting property rights | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Ontario Premier Doug Ford's comments that Alberta separating from Canada would be a “disaster” for the province.
Plus, 14 'anonymous' Liberal MPs signed a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney rejecting his agreement with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on a potential new pipeline project — though the MPs signed their names on the letter, and shared a copy with CBC, they still remain unnamed.
And finally, Conservatives are calling on other parties in the House of Commons to support a motion to protect Canadians' property rights from a swath of Indigenous land grab efforts.
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