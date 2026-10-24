France is rioting. Quebec just voted to cut immigration. We asked Montreal.

France has been in turmoil for more than a month. What began in September as high school students blockading their schools overcrowded classrooms became a nationwide cost-of-living protest on Oct. 17, marked by looting, fires and about 2,400 arrests, according to France’s Interior Ministry.

Donald Trump blames mass immigration and Islam. French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu blames the far left.

Meanwhile, Quebec voters have elected the Parti Québécois, which promised to cut the province’s roughly 500,000 temporary immigrants in half.

Rebel News’ Anastasia Zorchinsky hit the streets of Montreal to ask: is France a warning for Quebec, or a completely different story?