France is rioting. Quebec just voted to cut immigration. We asked Montreal.

As France reels from weeks of riots, Rebel News asked Montrealers whether Quebec should see it as a warning.

Anastasia Zorchinsky
  |   October 24, 2026   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

France has been in turmoil for more than a month. What began in September as high school students blockading their schools overcrowded classrooms became a nationwide cost-of-living protest on Oct. 17, marked by looting, fires and about 2,400 arrests, according to France’s Interior Ministry.

Donald Trump blames mass immigration and Islam. French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu blames the far left.

Meanwhile, Quebec voters have elected the Parti Québécois, which promised to cut the province’s roughly 500,000 temporary immigrants in half.

Rebel News’ Anastasia Zorchinsky hit the streets of Montreal to ask: is France a warning for Quebec, or a completely different story?

Remigration Now!

11,642 signatures
Goal: 15,000 signatures
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Canada’s immigration system must put Canadian citizens, Canadian workers and Canadian values first. Temporary foreign workers and international students should be required to leave when their permits expire, citizenship should not be granted to those who support terrorism or reject Canada’s laws and values, and the federal government must reverse the damaging consequences of unchecked mass migration. We call on Canada’s leaders to restore order, enforce the rules, and to protect Canadian jobs and communities.

Will you sign?

Anastasia Zorchinsky

Anastasia Zorchinsky is a Montreal-based Student Journalism Intern with Rebel News, political science student and campus leader. Her reporting investigates ideological radicalization, extremist movements, antisemitism and political organizing. She is the co-founder and co-president of StartUp Nation Montreal and a three-term elected Concordia Student Union councillor, where she has spent years pushing for institutional accountability.

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