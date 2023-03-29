Franco Terrazzano: 'This budget shows that the government doesn't care about helping taxpayers'

Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian TaxPayers Federation joined Ezra live from Ottawa yesterday to speak about Budget 2023.

Franco spoke to Ezra about what happened in the budget lockup since he was there from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Still didn't find any savings," said Franco. "Couldn't find any savings in there, Ezra, even though Freeland is running around talking about fiscal prudence this, fiscal prudence that, you'll be quite surprised to know that there isn't any fiscal prudence, in fact, I'll say this on the record ... This budget shows that the government doesn't care about fiscal prudence or helping taxpayers."

"The government's been talking about finding savings. They spent $18 billion over their own budget in 2022. And now they want to spend an extra $20 billion in 2023. So if they think that savings...newsflash, you're doing it wrong."

Ezra followed up with asking about the total amount of money extracted from Canadians in the form of taxes. "Is the amount of money taken from Canadians a new record?"

Franco responded: