Freedom activist Salman Sima assaulted while counter-protesting a pro-Hamas rally in Toronto

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Salman Sima, an Iranian refugee and pro-Canada freedom activist who was assaulted for counter-protesting an anti-Israel protest to cancel Christmas.

Salman told Sheila why he took to the streets in support of Canadian values:

So I came in 2011 as a Muslim refugee to Canada to escape the prison time in Iran under the Sharia law under the Islamic Republic in Iran. So it's really sad for me that I escaped something and I refuge to Canada and I am seeing the same thing again in Canada. So, [the] Islamic Republic in Iran is against the traditions of the Persian culture. Exactly like these jihadists, these sympathizers, they are against tradition of Canadian culture, which is a peaceful culture. We should tolerate each other. And it's really sad when you say Merry Christmas, they cannot tolerate you when you wave Canadians like Toronto police cannot tolerate that. But if you wave the jihadists, like if you wave a Hamas, like if you wave Hezbollah flag, they have no problem with that. And we know that Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization under criminal code of Canada.

He explained how even though he and his group stayed calm and peaceful, they still faced violence at the hands of some of the pro-Hamas protesters:

'Merry Christmas' and 'Hamas is a terrorist organization': these were our signs and we were so peaceful. There is no even one act of violence from our crowd. So they were Jihadists. We show our faith. We are proud to stand for Canadian values. I am proud to waving Canadian flag. My shoulder is dislocated, so I wrapped my shoulder. So I am not ashamed for what I'm doing. They came, they assault us, they harass us. They even called us a dirty Persian, or they said some racist words. We keep cool. We stood peaceful. We are exercising our right to freedom of assembly, if they have the right to chant genocidal chant against Jewish people, I think that we have the right to peacefully walk on the sidewalk and wave the Canadian flag.

He described to Sheila the extent of his injuries: