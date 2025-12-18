Freedom Convoy leaders speak out after unprecedented trials
Tamara Lich and Chris Barber discuss their sentences, the threats to property and protest rights, and the future of peaceful dissent in Canada.
Tamara Lich and Chris Barber did not burn buildings, loot stores, or assault police officers.
Their crime? Standing up to the political class during the Freedom Convoy, a protest so peaceful the government had to invent new reasons to crush it, illegally as it would turn out.
On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid sits down with Lich and Barber following their mischief sentences, a ruling that proves the real offence was defiance, not disorder.
The punishment wasn’t about broken laws. It was about sending a message: challenge the state, and it will make an example of you.
Chris Barber now faces the stunning possibility that the government could seize Big Red, the iconic truck that became a symbol of working-class resistance. The idea that the state might confiscate a man’s livelihood for parking it during a protest should alarm every Canadian, whether you supported the Convoy or not.
Tamara Lich, meanwhile, isn’t retreating. She joins Rebel News as a Community Ambassador, taking the same calm, principled resolve that rattled Ottawa straight to Canadians who refuse to be bullied into silence. While politicians try to erase her, she’s building something stronger.
This interview isn’t about relitigating the past — it’s about the future of protest, property rights, and free expression in Canada.
If peaceful dissent can be punished this harshly, the question isn’t what did they do wrong? It’s who’s next?
