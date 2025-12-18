Freedom Convoy leaders speak out after unprecedented trials

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber discuss their sentences, the threats to property and protest rights, and the future of peaceful dissent in Canada.

  |   December 18, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber did not burn buildings, loot stores, or assault police officers.

Their crime? Standing up to the political class during the Freedom Convoy, a protest so peaceful the government had to invent new reasons to crush it, illegally as it would turn out.

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid sits down with Lich and Barber following their mischief sentences, a ruling that proves the real offence was defiance, not disorder.

The punishment wasn’t about broken laws. It was about sending a message: challenge the state, and it will make an example of you.

Chris Barber now faces the stunning possibility that the government could seize Big Red, the iconic truck that became a symbol of working-class resistance. The idea that the state might confiscate a man’s livelihood for parking it during a protest should alarm every Canadian, whether you supported the Convoy or not.

Tamara Lich, meanwhile, isn’t retreating. She joins Rebel News as a Community Ambassador, taking the same calm, principled resolve that rattled Ottawa straight to Canadians who refuse to be bullied into silence. While politicians try to erase her, she’s building something stronger.

This interview isn’t about relitigating the past — it’s about the future of protest, property rights, and free expression in Canada.

If peaceful dissent can be punished this harshly, the question isn’t what did they do wrong? It’s who’s next?

Tamara Lich is under house arrest — so how did we just hire her at Rebel News?

Tamara Lich, the leader of the trucker convoy, was sentenced to a year under house arrest.

She's only allowed to leave her home for medical appointments and church, and a few hours a week to buy groceries. She's not allowed to go out for dinner or visit friends or even go for a walk.

But there is another exception: she can leave her home for work.

So, with the guidance of Tamara's lawyer, Rebel News has offered Tamara a formal job as our new Community Ambassador. We sent the job offer to Tamara's probation officer, and walked her through it, line by line — including the parts about Tamara travelling. And to our relief, the probation officer approved it!

Tamara is going to go to events representing Rebel News, she'll write a new book and do a book tour too. And the most important part of Tamara's job will be our upcoming campus tour, where Tamara will go town by town, talking to young people about freedom and hope.

She is such a good role model and such a positive person, we truly think she'll help us win the battle of ideas with young people.

Unfortunately, Canada has seen increasing violence, too, including from Antifa thugs and pro-Hamas extremists. Just last week, a conservative professor, Frances Widdowson, was mobbed by left-wing extremists at the University of Victoria, and police did nothing to protect her. We simply can't have that happen to our Tamara.

So we've promised Tamara that we will protect her.

We will have professional security guards with her when she goes out in public to do journalism.

And when she goes on campus, we'll have at least four guards assigned just to protect her personally, and more to secure the larger venue.

It's outrageous that police and campus security won't protect conservatives. No other journalists or activists in Canada have to hire private security guards to keep them safe. At Rebel News, it's actually one of our largest expenses. It's unfair, but that's the world we live in.

