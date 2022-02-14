Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

LIVE: Freedom Convoy organizers hold press conference addressing Emergencies Act declaration

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to enact the Emergencies Act in a speech later today.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 14, 2022

Alexa Lavoie is attending a press conference held by the organizers of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, where they will be delivering a response to the anticipated announcement from Prime Minister Justin to invoke the Emergencies Act.

The press conference will initially be broadcast live via Twitter.

Upon its conclusion, it will be uploaded and added to the top of this page.

 

