LIVE: Freedom Convoy organizers hold press conference addressing Emergencies Act declaration

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Alexa Lavoie is attending a press conference held by the organizers of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, where they will be delivering a response to the anticipated announcement from Prime Minister Justin to invoke the Emergencies Act.

The press conference will initially be broadcast live via Twitter.

Upon its conclusion, it will be uploaded and added to the top of this page.