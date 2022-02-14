LIVE: Freedom Convoy organizers hold press conference addressing Emergencies Act declaration
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to enact the Emergencies Act in a speech later today.
Alexa Lavoie is attending a press conference held by the organizers of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, where they will be delivering a response to the anticipated announcement from Prime Minister Justin to invoke the Emergencies Act.
The press conference will initially be broadcast live via Twitter.
Upon its conclusion, it will be uploaded and added to the top of this page.
