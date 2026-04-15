Fuel protests erupt in Ireland: Ezra Levant joins Glenn Beck

Ezra Levant made the trip across the Atlantic last week, arriving in Ireland to cover a farmer- and trucker-led protest that broke out over high fuel taxes in the country.

Journalist Alexa Lavoie and videographer Efrain Monsanto picked up where the Rebel News boss left off, hearing from protesters about their motivations as the demonstrations enter a second week.

“The press is going to make these people into dangerous radicals and revolutionaries,” remarked American talk show host Glenn Beck. “Who are the people that are protesting?” he asked Ezra, who joined The Glenn Beck Program earlier this week.

The small country has a “real communal connectiveness, it's almost like everyone knows a cousin somewhere,” Ezra said, noting this is important because “it's almost as if the whole country over their dining room table has decided enough is enough.”

Fuel tax protesters have no official voice in Ireland's government, Ezra continued, describing the protesters as “just grassroots ordinary Irish farmers and truckers” who have been blocking roads and other key infrastructure, “slowing the whole country down to a crawl” in a demonstration reminiscent of Canada's 2022 Freedom Convoy protest.

“Here's the incredible thing: the people that are inconvenienced by it, they're supportive of it,” the Rebel News boss explained. “I'd almost call it a national strike.”

Ezra detailed how he asked protesters around the country while travelling why they were protesting and what the police response had been like, with both questions being met with unanimous responses about fuel prices as the motivation and that police have been supportive.

The situation in Ireland highlights the importance of free speech and independent press, Ezra said, telling host that the U.S. constitution's guarantee of free speech grants Americans a unique right that other nations do not have.

“They need independent journalists bad,” he said, praising the efforts of Gript, a small independent outlet operating in Ireland.

Rebel News will continue to provide updates on the protests at TheTruthAboutIreland.com.