FULL VIDEO: Craig Kelly EGGED in Melbourne
Three 'anti-fascist' activists are on the run after allegedly assaulting Craig Kelly MP in Melbourne on Friday.
Police are searching for three people involved in the assault of Craig Kelly at a United Australia Party BBQ in Melbourne on Friday.
A video uploaded by one of the alleged assailants shows a lady sneaking behind the member of paliament to smash an egg over his head.
"You're an antisemite. You're an antisemite", yelled the woman.
"Why are you friends with Nazis? Your security are Nazis", she added.
One man's foot was run over while trying to stop the trio from getting away before police arrived. The victim gave chase on a bicycle, forcing the driver to hand over his identification details.
MP Kelly told Rebel News, "we can't have people going around assaulting other people in this country because they disagree with their political ideology".
Victoria Police put out a statement later on Friday:
"Police are investigating reports a 58-year-old man was assaulted in South Yarra on Friday, 8 April.
It (is) understood two women were involved in an incident where eggs were smashed onto the man's head at Fawkner Park about 1.25pm, before running to a vehicle which was believed to be waiting nearby.
The man, from NSW, was not injured. A witness on a pushbike followed the women, parking his bike in front of the car.
It is alleged the male driver ran over the cyclist's foot. He sustained minor injuries.
The cyclist then followed the vehicle, which stopped nearby on Toorak Road.
The driver gave his details to the cyclist.
The driver and two women then left the scene in the vehicle.
Investigations into the identity of those involved remain ongoing.
Witnesses are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
