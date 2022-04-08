FULL VIDEO: Craig Kelly EGGED in Melbourne

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Police are searching for three people involved in the assault of Craig Kelly at a United Australia Party BBQ in Melbourne on Friday.

A video uploaded by one of the alleged assailants shows a lady sneaking behind the member of paliament to smash an egg over his head.

"You're an antisemite. You're an antisemite", yelled the woman. "Why are you friends with Nazis? Your security are Nazis", she added.

One man's foot was run over while trying to stop the trio from getting away before police arrived. The victim gave chase on a bicycle, forcing the driver to hand over his identification details.

MP Kelly told Rebel News, "we can't have people going around assaulting other people in this country because they disagree with their political ideology".

Victoria Police put out a statement later on Friday: