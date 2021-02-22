Gang violence, poverty aren't normal | Joe Collins on how to improve inner cities

Joe Collins was a congressional candidate in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Collins, a 13-year veteran of the U.S. Navy, ran against long-time staple of the Democratic Party, incumbent Maxine Waters, in California's District 43.

Although Collins was defeated, the Los Angeles native continues his efforts to improve his community, something he feels that Waters — having been a member of Congress since 1990 — hasn't accomplished.

Joe was the guest on the most recent edition of Andrew Says, where he told host Andrew Chapados about the challenges of improving the inner cities of America:

A lot of people in inner cities have trust issues, so that's why it's hard to get them to move on to something new. And what you've got to do is that you've got to be there, you've got to show them that the things that they're going through isn't normal. I used to think that gang violence growing up in the inner city was normal until I got out of it and I started going across the world, travelling across the United States and seeing that gang violence is not normal, poverty isn't normal.

