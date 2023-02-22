WATCH: Gangs 'own' the streets causing HAVOC in Alice Springs

Alice Springs residents say they are fed up with a youth crime crisis that is out of control with no end in sight.

Gangs of underage locals are seen roaming the streets looking for mischief, throwing rocks and harassing those simply minding their own business.

"The kids are the ones you have to watch out for," said a council worker I talked to. "They're the ones with the weapons, the knives, and stabbings and all that stuff. They've thrown rocks ... I've had an operator in his truck who has had rocks and stuff thrown at him through the window and smacked him in the face. That's why we've got security on site now." "All night they're smashing windows or smashing something," another local told me who said he feared for his safety simply walking down the street. He said that the police were doing "f--k all" to stop the crime.

The youths I spoke to on the streets were even identifying as 'Cripps' and 'Bloods' the names used by notorious Los Angeles African-American street gangs.

Some of the residents I talked to say the issue is driven by a lack of family role models leading the youths to look to social media for influences abroad. One of the youths in the group I talked to was just 12 years old.

When I asked the group what sort of trouble they get up to, one admitted to "breaking in" while the others threw up gang signs and laughed about the potential of going to juvenile detention.

At one point during our reporting, one of the youths hurled a handful of rocks in our direction while we were walking on the other side of the street.

Locals said that the police and local authorities were not doing enough to address the issues which are going from bad to worse.

Mainstream media like the ABC are not willing to tell the truth about what is going on here in Alice Springs. To see all of our reports talking to locals on the ground at TheRealVoice.com.au and if you can, please donate to help cover our costs in bringing you the other side of the story.