German city approves first Muslim kindergarten amid integration concerns
Neumünster city council voted overwhelmingly to construct its first Islamic kindergarten school, with 44 votes for, six against, and one abstention.
The city of Neumünster in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, has approved the construction of its first Muslim kindergarten, sparking a debate on cultural integration and religious education. The 2,500-square-meter facility, set to open next year, will accommodate 60 children and is financially backed by a local mosque association affiliated with the Cologne-based Association of Islamic Cultural Centers (VIKZ).
The city council voted overwhelmingly in favor of the project, with 44 votes for, six against, and one abstention. Babett Schwede-Oldehus, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) chairwoman of the social and health committee, described the initiative as "cultural enrichment," Remix News reports.
However, the decision has raised concerns due to a 2004 report commissioned by the Hessian Ministry of Social Affairs. The report, authored by Turkey expert Ursula Spuler-Stegemann, criticized VIKZ-operated student residences for hindering integration and indoctrinating students with a strictly Sharia-oriented ideology. The report claimed these students were being shielded against influences of Christianity, the West, and the German constitution.
Despite these concerns, the kindergarten's operators have stated that the facility will accept non-Muslim students and use German as the primary language. The city will subsidize equipment costs with €250,000 and cover annual rental expenses of €180,000.
The approval comes amid a broader national discussion on immigration and integration. Recent polls indicate growing public concern about immigration from Islamic countries, with a majority of Germans supporting restrictions on such migration.
