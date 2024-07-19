German city approves first Muslim kindergarten amid integration concerns

However, the decision has raised concerns due to a 2004 report commissioned by the Hessian Ministry of Social Affairs. The report, authored by Turkey expert Ursula Spuler-Stegemann, criticized VIKZ-operated student residences for hindering integration and indoctrinating students with a strictly Sharia-oriented ideology. The report claimed these students were being shielded against influences of Christianity, the West, and the German constitution.

Despite these concerns, the kindergarten's operators have stated that the facility will accept non-Muslim students and use German as the primary language. The city will subsidize equipment costs with €250,000 and cover annual rental expenses of €180,000.