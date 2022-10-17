German protesters and parliamentary delegate member discuss WHO’s pandemic treaty power grab

E-transfer (Canada):

In today's report, I interviewed German protesters who are against the World Health Organization (WHO), a group that plans to gain global health crisis authority through their pandemic treaty.

I also interviewed a World Health Summit participant who is part of a team of official parliamentary delegates in attendance, and who is working on signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the World Health Organization. The memorandum is about what the pandemic treaty would do to the sovereignty of other countries if it passed.

Life with COVID-19 has exposed many things over the last two-and-a-half years. Perhaps most notably, is that with the snap of a finger, an unelected health lord can declare a state of emergency, and you can find yourself suddenly living under the reality that the rights and freedoms you once thought were guaranteed by your constitution are in fact far from absolute.

But what if instead of a provincial public health official having such sweeping powers over you and your family, it was a foreign-run global entity, riddled with conflicts of interest, that locked you down and threatened your bodily autonomy?

That question is at the heart of those who have concerns about the WHO’s proposed pandemic treaty. While the UN’s WHO describes the treaty currently being developed as a global accord for an "intergovernmental negotiating body to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response,” some believe it’s encroachment from the big Pharma-pushing elites, under the guise of public health.

In April, despite being accused of fueling conspiracy theories by CBC's broadcaster Vassy Kapelos, Parliament member, Leslyn Lewis (who has a background in international law) cautioned the public on the possibility that if Canada were to sign onto the pandemic treaty, it could pose a serious threat the county’s “healthcare sovereignty.”

I have, and will continue to sound an alarm when any international body attempts to encroach on our nation's sovereignty. We do not need the WHO telling Canada how we should respond to a pandemic. We need our own pandemic response plan. Do you agree? https://t.co/zM7fnNMcZw pic.twitter.com/dppOY81IB9 — Dr. Leslyn Lewis (@LeslynLewis) April 22, 2022

Click on the full video report to hear from protesters and members of the parliamentary delegation, and don’t forget to sign the important petition Rebel News has put together at NoPandemicTreaty.com, calling for Canada to take no part in the WHO’s plans to govern our future health crises.

