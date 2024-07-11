Germany: Allegations of systemic visa fraud place scrutiny on German Foreign Ministry

In the case of Mohammad Ali G., the legal department of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs reportedly clashed with the visa office in Islamabad, Pakistan, when local officials refused to grant the man, who had allegedly fled Afghanistan, a visa to enter Germany. An order was issued by the legal department to allow Mohammad Ali G. entry, despite doubts about his identity and the authenticity of his passport.

“We’re as much against it as anybody else.”



The new owner of the Northop Hall Hotel wants to turn the property into initial asylum seeker accommodation with potentially up to 400 migrants coming & going every 6-8 weeks over a 7 year period.



Full report: https://t.co/4W7f2I45Bm pic.twitter.com/6bhl7HgFMF — Rebel News UK (@RebelNews_UK) May 25, 2023