Germany: Allegations of systemic visa fraud place scrutiny on German Foreign Ministry
Prosecutors are investigating German foreign ministry employees over the issuance of fraudulent visas.
Over the past five years, thousands of individuals have allegedly traveled to Germany using false documents, reportedly facilitated by the German Foreign Ministry. Several German embassies and consulates have been implicated in the unfolding scandal.
Prosecutors in Berlin and Cottbus are currently investigating multiple employees of the Federal Foreign Office, with potential criminal charges on the horizon, Remix News reports.
If the allegations are confirmed, it could represent a significant immigration scandal for a government often accused of promoting open border policies. This includes a recent law aimed at accelerating naturalizations and increasing immigration through family reunification and other mechanisms.
German media, including Focus, reports that most individuals who entered Germany with false documents approved by the foreign ministry later applied for asylum.
Investigations have been ongoing for over a year, focusing on accusations that the German consulate in Islamabad, Pakistan, was instructed to issue a visa to a man named Mohammad Ali G., despite knowing his passport was forged. The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs is alleged to have ignored federal police warnings in several cases involving Afghan nationals.
Prosecutors are targeting employees suspected of instructing staff at German embassies and consulates to “allow applicants with incomplete or obviously forged documents to enter Germany.”
Initially, the ministry refused to comment on the investigations. However, a spokesperson later confirmed that the ministry is aware of three ongoing investigations and has responded to the known cases with organizational measures.
German newspaper Bild has uncovered at least 20 other problematic visas issued to Afghan nationals, currently under investigation. These cases involve visa stickers in travel documents that were not applied for or collected by the holder in person.
In the case of Mohammad Ali G., the legal department of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs reportedly clashed with the visa office in Islamabad, Pakistan, when local officials refused to grant the man, who had allegedly fled Afghanistan, a visa to enter Germany. An order was issued by the legal department to allow Mohammad Ali G. entry, despite doubts about his identity and the authenticity of his passport.
In another instance, hundreds of individuals in Lebanon allegedly used forged documents to obtain visas to Germany. This was facilitated by two fraudsters at the prestigious Goethe Institute, who circumvented family reunification rules. Applicants must submit a language test certificate from the Goethe Institute, funded by the German Foreign Office, along with other documents. In Beirut, 449 cases of forgery have been reported involving these certificates.
