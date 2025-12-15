Glenn Beck slams Canada's 'immoral' MAID program

Political pundit Glenn Beck has made headlines in Canada after the American conservative commentator offered to fund surgery for Saskatchewan resident Jolene Van Alstine, who is suffering from a rare but treatable illness.

Van Alstine, who is battling normocalcemic primary hyperparathyroidism, would need to go out of province to receive treatment. However, she would first require a referral from an endocrinologist — none of whom are accepting new patients.

Battling the pain became so unbearable for her that she elected to receive assisted suicide through the Medical Assistance in Dying program, with the grim appointment scheduled for early January.

“I saw this story and I'm like, that's not right,” Glenn Beck told Ezra Levant during an appearance on Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, saying the tragic circumstances caused his heart to break for Van Alstine.

“I can understand why she might say, there's no hope, I might as well die,” he added.

With Western nations facing serious challenges in a rapidly evolving world, the Blaze founder said it's important to remind ourselves of important civilizational principles.

“Life matters,” Glenn said, adding “there is a reason to live” and that “we should do everything we can to help one another.”

Euthanasia programs like Medical Assistance in Dying “shouldn't be the answer” to these difficult challenges, he continued.

For Glenn, the issue goes beyond partisan politics.

“This should just be about what is the right thing as a human, what should we be doing,” he said, asserting the answer is not through Medical Assistance in Dying.