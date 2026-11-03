Global Affairs Canada commits $10 million to ParlAmericas, board presided over by Liberal MP

Global Affairs Canada has committed $10 million over five years to ParlAmericas, an Ottawa-based network of parliaments whose corporation board is presided over by Liberal MP Patricia Lattanzio, records reviewed by Rebel News show.

The federal grants and contributions disclosure lists the agreement under the International Development Assistance program, titled “Defending Democracy for a Safer, Sustainable, Prosperous Hemisphere.” It runs from July 26 to August 31, 2031.

Secretary of State Randeep Sarai announced it in Guatemala on July 10 as “$10.2 million (2026 to 2031),” a $200,000 difference the record does not explain. ParlAmericas welcomed the renewal on July 14, and Guatemala’s Prensa Libre and La Hora listed the amount.

The record says the project “seeks to protect and strengthen democracy across 33 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC).” It will “support parliamentarians in more effective policy making on shared prosperity, economic resilience, and threats to democracy and hemispheric stability, and promote inclusive participation in decision-making.”

ParlAmericas’ July 14 press release, which welcomes “renewed five-year financial support,” names “Member of Parliament Patricia Lattanzio (Canada), President of the ParlAmericas Corporation Board of Directors.” Lattanzio, the Liberal MP for Saint-Léonard–Saint-Michel, has chaired the Canadian Section of ParlAmericas since October 7, 2025 and is Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice. Nothing on the public record shows she had any role in the funding decision.

ParlAmericas’ financial report for the year ending September 30, 2025 shows total revenue of about $2.5 million, of which about $1.9 million was “donor-funded projects.” Its finances page thanks one government donor, “the Government of Canada through Global Affairs Canada.” Spread over five years, the new $10 million is about $2 million a year, close to four-fifths of that year’s revenue. Canada announced $4.9 million and $2.4 million in four-year ParlAmericas projects on June 10, 2022.

The renewal came eight months after Budget 2025, which Global News reported forecasts about $2.7 billion in foreign aid reductions over four years, including “reductions in development funding to global health programming.”